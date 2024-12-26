Pedro Pascal’s holiday thirst trap has netizens saying ‘I don’t know if I want to be with him or be him’

If there’s one Hollywood heartthrob who keeps you daydreaming while washing dishes or zoning out at work, it’s Pedro Pascal. This guy had a solid 2024, grabbing his first-ever SAG Award and securing his spot as one of PEOPLE’s Men of the Year for the second year running. Let's not forget his upcoming role in Gladiator II with fellow MOTY Paul Mescal. Safe to say, he's got everyone wrapped around his sexy finger. But this Christmas, Pedro decided to really let the internet have it. Pedro Pascal’s Christmas thirst trap

While most people were chugging eggnog in cosy sweaters, Pedro hit the beach in nothing but his best vacation vibes. The 49-year-old actor posted some sizzling shots of him living his best life — shirtless and effortlessly hot — next to composer Brandon Campbell. These snapshots were shared via Instagram Stories by LNA Clothing co-founder Lauren Alexander. And of course, singer Omar Apollo was also living it up on this tropical escape. But the internet wasn’t just paying attention to his beach-side getaway, they were losing their minds at Pedro's accidental-on-purpose thirst trap.

Pedro Pascal with friends on the beach

“He knows he’s the daddy,” raved a fan on X. Another user was all of us: “Idk if i wanna be with him or be him😔.” There was no shortage of thirst either — one comment read, “That is a beautiful fucking man.” Someone else admitted: “I’d like to enjoy his Christmas too.” Clearly feeling the heat, others chimed in, “My thoughts are so impure with this man,” and “DADDDYYYYYYYY 😩😩”. If you thought it couldn’t get more intense, one Reddit user hilariously noted, “Does he know I’m single and waiting?” Other comments included, “Let me enjoy him at Christmas,” and “WE HAVE BEEN BLESSED!”

Honestly, who can blame them? Pedro's beachside thirst trap has everyone absolutely losing it — and we’re not even mad about it.