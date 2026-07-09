Akali Dal to screen Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj in 'every village of Punjab', Akal Takht to hold event at Sutlej river bank

The release and sudden takedown of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj has created a national debate. The film, directed by Honey Trehan, is based on the life and death of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. After the film was unceremoniously removed from Zee5 just two days after its release there, many groups and organisations across India began to host public screenings. Now, the Shiromani Akali Dal has waded into the row, saying the party will screen the film ‘in every village and corner of Punjab’. Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra in Satluj.

Shiromani Akali Dal to screen Satluj across Punjab On Wednesday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, “In every village and corner of Punjab, the SAD will screen the film 'Satluj' based on inhuman atrocities inflicted on thousands of innocent Sikh youth and Sikh personalities like Shaheed Bhai Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra during the Congress regime, so that our children and future generations can be thoroughly acquainted with the oppression inflicted.”

Badal added in Punjabi that the film narrates the truth of that painful period in Punjab. “Thousands of Sikh youth who were protesting against this heartbreaking massacre in Punjab were martyred in fake police encounters by the brutal Congress government. Now the nation is being prevented from even telling the history of that painful massacre. The Shiromani Akali Dal will never allow this to happen,” he said.

Satluj details how Khalra investigated the extrajudicial killings of thousands of people in Punjab in the 1990s. The activist had claimed that Punjab Police had killed 25000 people across the state in the guise of fighting insurgency.

Akal Takht to hold ardas The Akal Takht has also come out with an announcement saying it will hold 'ardas' (prayers) on July 14 for the eternal peace of those innocent Sikh youths whose cases were brought to light by Jaswant Singh Khalra, and seek justice for the affected families.

Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, on Wednesday announced that a special religious gathering will be held on July 14 on the banks of the Sutlej river at Harike Pattan, to offer ardas for the peace of the "innocent Sikh youths" who were killed by the police at the behest of the government of the time. The gathering will also pray for justice for the affected families.

About Satluj Satluj, earlier titled Panjab '95, details the life and death of activist Khalra in Punjab in the turbulent 1990s when the state was reeling under terrorism. After being stuck with the censors for over three years, it was released uncut on Zee5 on July 3 under a new title - Satluj.

However, the movie was removed from the platform two days later on July 5. On Tuesday, Punjab BJP said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has formed a three-member review committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the removal of the film from OTT platform ZEE5.

Apart from Diljit, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlan in key roles. It is directed by Honey Trehan.