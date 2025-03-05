Menu Explore
Dakota Johnson-starrer 'Materialists' to release on this date

ANI |
Mar 05, 2025 09:01 PM IST

Filmmaker Celine Song is set for another project starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The film is set to be released on June 13.

Dakota Johnson arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50.(REUTERS)
A24 confirmed the premiere date for 'Materialists' on X on Tuesday. "Save the date. Celine Song's MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025," the post said, with a photo of a heart-shaped Materialists cake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The romantic comedy follows a young matchmaker in New York City (Johnson), who is torn between her ideal match and an imperfect ex. The ensemble cast features Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova from Succession, and Louisa Jacobson.

Principal photography on Materialists began in New York on April 29, 2024, and wrapped the following June. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, together with David Hinojosa of 2AM, are producers, as per the outlet.

Song's plays include Endlings and The Seagull on The Sims 4 (both 2020). Her directorial film debut, Past Lives (2023), received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

"I didn't know I knew how to make a movie until I was doing it," said Song, adding, "And then once I was doing it, I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to do this until I die.'"

Johnson, who was last on our screens in Madame Web, will unite with Avengers star Evans and Gladiator II's Pascal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

