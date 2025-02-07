Menu Explore
Captain America actor Anthony Mackie talks about carrying Chris Evans' legacy in the upcoming superhero film

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 07, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Anthony Mackie talks about his character Sam Wilson’s big-screen debut as Captain America, a new suit, and shaping the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase.

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie is set to don the iconic stars and stripes as Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. With Chris Evans having retired from the role of Steve Rogers, Mackie steps forward to lead a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), marking a significant shift in the franchise’s direction.

Anthony Mackie will be the next Captain America after Chris Evans.
Anthony Mackie will be the next Captain America after Chris Evans.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Anthony expressed his enthusiasm for audiences to finally witness his character’s evolution.

"I think audiences should be excited because it’s the first time you get to see Sam Wilson as Captain America on the big screen! And he gets a new suit and all kinds of new, weird things in the suit, which I haven’t fully uncovered yet. You see so many different characters, and you see the rebuilding of the MCU and what that next phase is, what direction it’s going in. Like how Captain America: The First Avenger kind of kicked it off to where we were going, this does exactly the same. It’s a building block, a stepping stone for the MCU to enter a new phase," he said.

Anthony’s transition into the role comes after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Sam Wilson grappled with the responsibility of carrying the shield. Now, Brave New World will see him step into the limelight as the fully realised Captain America, with a fresh new suit and unexplored capabilities that will redefine the superhero’s presence on screen.

Beyond introducing Sam Wilson as the new Cap, the film is expected to set the tone for the MCU’s next phase, much like Captain America: The First Avenger did for the Infinity Saga. With Marvel Studios carefully shaping its post-Endgame landscape, Brave New World could serve as a crucial turning point, bridging legacy characters with the future of the franchise.

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see how Mackie’s Captain America carves his own path while honouring the legacy of Steve Rogers. With new allies, adversaries, and surprises in store, Brave New World could be the fresh start the MCU needs to propel itself into its next great era.

