Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Could Donald Trump remain US president for 12 more years? This constitutional loophole might allow it

BySumanti Sen
Mar 30, 2025 11:59 AM IST

Donald Trump has taken oath as the President of the United States for a second time, but he can legally return for a third term.

Donald Trump has taken oath as the President of the United States for a second time, but can he legally return for a third term? A loophole in the 22nd Amendment suggests that although a president can only be elected twice, they can assume the role again through a process of succession.

Could Donald Trump remain US president for 12 more years? This constitutional loophole might allow it (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
Could Donald Trump remain US president for 12 more years? This constitutional loophole might allow it (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

How does the succession process work and can it be challenged?

According to the 22nd Amendment, no individual can be "elected" as president more than twice. However, a person can still assume the role through succession. After the end of Trump’s second term, if he runs as a vice-presidential candidate and his running mate resigns, he could become president for the third time. If this strategy is followed by Trump, he could continue to serve in the White House beyond 2029, and potentially until 2037, according to the Daily Mail.

The potential strategy is that Trump could run as a vice-presidential candidate in 2028, with a nominee like JD Vance leading the ticket. Should the ticket win, Vance could resign after his inauguration, and make Trump president. This is a strategy that would not violate the constitutional ban on being "elected" as president more than twice. Trump can repeat the process in 2032, and if he resigns before the election, he could run as vice president again and reclaim his presidency using the same process of succession.

This strategy may not come without challenges. The plan may be challenged by opponents in court, with the argument that it violates the spirit of the 22nd Amendment. However, according to legal scholars, the Supreme Court could rule based on the text of the Constitution and not its intent. The court might as well focus on the definition of "elected," which does not explicitly stop an ex-president from reclaiming his position through succession.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Could Donald Trump remain US president for 12 more years? This constitutional loophole might allow it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On