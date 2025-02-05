Daniel Penny gets a job about 2 months after being acquitted in Jordan Neely’s death, lauded by JD Vance, ‘Incredible’

Daniel Penny has landed a job at a powerhouse Silicon Valley venture capital firm less than two months after being acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely. Andreesen Horowitz hired the Marine veteran to work in Manhattan as a deal partner on the firm’s American Dynamism team. As per the company’s website, it invests in government and defense tech. Daniel Penny lands a job less than two months after acquittal (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa, File)(AP)

‘Daniel acted with courage in a tough situation’

In an internal memo sent to employees on Tuesday, February 4, Penny was appreciated for his “courage.” “I believe, as I know many of you do, that Daniel acted with courage in a tough situation,” David Ulevitch, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, wrote in the internal statement obtained by The Free Press.

The statement added, “He was acquitted of all charges. Beyond that, it has always been our policy to evaluate the entire person and not judge them for the worst moment in their entire life.”

On December 9, 2024, 26-year-old Penny was acquitted by a Manhattan jury on charges of criminally negligent homicide. He was recorded on video putting 30-year-old Neely in a chokehold after the homeless man menaced other people on May 1, 2023, while on an uptown F train in Manhattan. According to witnesses, Neely expressed frustration with his living conditions, saying, "I don't care if I go to jail" and "I'm ready to die,” making some people feel intimidated. However, they said that Neely initiated no physical contact.

“He will learn the business of investing and he will work to support our portfolio,” Ulevitch said of Penny, adding that he will contribute towards strengthening the firm’s relationships with the Department of Defense and public safety sector. “We believe in Daniel and are excited to have him as part of our team.”

Penny has largely avoided the spotlight since his trial. After the news of him landing a job surfaced, he was praised by Vice President JD Vance. “Incredible news,” Vance wrote on X.