Choked to death! Politicians demand justice for Jordan Neely's tragic death amid growing outcry. All you need to know

Politicians and activists have been calling for accountability following the death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, on a New York City subway train. Neely was killed after an altercation with a 24-year-old subway rider who was captured on video putting him in a chokehold. Video grab handout image obtained May 4, 2023 and shot by a witness on Monday, May 1, 2023, shows the moment a homeless man, identified by the police as Jordan Neely, was put in a chokehold by a fellow rider on the New York C subway.(AFP)

The altercation followed Neely asking for food and water. Protesters have been demanding justice for Neely, while politicians have called for an investigation into the incident. The manner of death was recorded as a homicide due to “compression of neck (chokehold)” by the city chief medical examiner's office.

The incident

The incident occurred on Monday when police received a call about a fight on a northbound F train. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a physical altercation had occurred between Neely and the 24-year-old male subway rider, which resulted in Neely losing consciousness. Cellphone video footage captured by passenger Juan Alberto Vazquez showed Neely being held in a chokehold position for around 15 minutes. Two other subway riders appeared to help restrain him.

According to Vazquez, Neely had boarded the train and begun to give an aggressive speech, asking for food and water and saying that he didn’t care about going to jail. Neely was unconscious when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Politicians demand accountability

Several politicians and lawmakers have been calling for an investigation into the incident, with many expressing their anger and sadness over Neely's death.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, a Democrat, said in a statement that Neely's death was a reminder of how far Black people "remain from an equitable and just society." State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said in a statement that Neely's death revealed the shortcomings of the city’s approach to mental health and violence on subways.

Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal said in a statement that police were banned from using chokeholds, and there was no excuse for a civilian to use such a deadly maneuver, especially on someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey tweeted that "Jordan Neely was simply asking for food and water when his life was brutally taken. No one should lose their life because they’re experiencing a mental health crisis. He deserved help, not a death sentence."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for accountability and questioned why officials had not condemned Neely's death.

Protests for justice

Protesters have been demanding justice for Neely and an investigation into the incident. Rep. Summer Lee tweeted that there must be accountability for Neely's death, while activists have called for an end to the criminalization of homelessness and mental illness.

Neely was a subway busker who performed dance routines in costume as Michael Jackson and was struggling with mental illness. His death has prompted a discussion about the city's approach to mental health and homelessness, particularly as it relates to policing and public safety.

Ongoing investigation

The 24-year-old man who put Neely in a chokehold was taken into custody and questioned by police, but he has not been publicly identified, and no charges have been filed yet. The Manhattan district attorney's office has said it will review the medical examiner's report, video footage, and conduct interviews before making a decision.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the video "horrific" and said the subway riders’ response was "very extreme," while Mayor Eric Adams said he would let the district attorney's investigation run its course. The incident has drawn attention to the issue of mental health and policing, with many calling for better training for police officers and a shift in the city's approach to mental health and homelessness.