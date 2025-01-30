JD Vance alleges Biden admin knew names and addresses of criminal migrants but refused to act, 'It really should shock…'

JD Vance claimed that the Biden administration knew the names and addresses of violent criminals living in the country illegally, but refused to take any action. On Wednesday, January 29, the vice president said that “one of the craziest things of the last week” was to learn that the previous administration knew about the whereabouts of several criminal migrants who were recently taken into federal custody as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. JD Vance alleges Biden admin knew names and addresses of criminal migrants but refused to act (Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“What is shocking to me is that many of these violent criminals – we knew their addresses, we knew their names. We just needed to send somebody to go to their house and get them the hell out of the country,” Vance told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

‘It really should shock the conscience of the American people’

An angry Vance raged that federal officials “haven’t done anything until about eight days ago, when Donald Trump became the president of the United States” to nab known gang leaders and violent criminals, many of whom entered the US illegally under former president Biden’s watch. “It really should shock the conscience of the American people,” Vance said.

Vance noted that several critics claimed that one of the major issues is that “we don’t know where they are.” “It turns out we actually do know where a lot of them are. We just haven’t had immigration enforcement. And that’s what’s changed,” he said.

Vance said that the new Trump administration has accomplished “more in eight days than the entire Biden administration accomplished in four years,” while touting the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration and his executive actions. “And of course, the things that we’re accomplishing are actually good things,” he said.

Vance also spoke about the recent gunfire exchanges between Border Patrol agents and Mexican drug cartel members, suggesting that it indicates that the Trump administration is being proactive about border security. “Why wasn’t that happening a couple of years ago? Because they weren’t empowered to do their job,” Vance said of Border Patrol agents. “The border has become so lawless that we’re actually engaging in military style engagements just to regain control of our southern border.”