Trump’s incoming ‘border czar' Tom Homan blasts Biden admin. over Laken Riley's murder, ‘Blood on their hands’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 18, 2024 11:34 AM IST

Tom Homan has said the Joe Biden administration “has blood on their hands” for the death of Laken Riley, who was brutally killed by an illegal immigrant.

Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s incoming ‘border czar,’ has said the Joe Biden administration “has blood on their hands” for the murder of Laken Riley. The 22-year-old Georgia nursing student was killed by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant. Her body was found near a lake on the University of Georgia’s campus in Athens.

Trump’s incoming ‘border czar' Tom Homan blasts Biden admin. over Laken Riley's murder (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo, GoFundMe)
Trump’s incoming ‘border czar' Tom Homan blasts Biden admin. over Laken Riley's murder (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo, GoFundMe)

‘This administration has blood on their hands’

Homan, former acting immigration and customs enforcement director, criticised Biden as Ibarra’s trial is set to resume in the city of Athens. “Look if President Trump was president he would be in Mexico in the “Remain in Mexico” program,” Homan said on Fox News,” referencing a policy that required migrants to wait for a court hearing south of the border, instead of in the US.

“He would’ve never been released in the United States. If President Trump was president and he did get into the United States and he got arrested in New York for a crime before he committed this murder — he would have never been released on the street, he would have been turned over to us,” Homan further said, adding, “So this administration has blood on their hands.”

Homan said leaders who support sanctuary city status lead to local officials not cooperating with ICE agents to listen to the 911 recording of Riley’s last moments. “Listen to that tape, listen to the way that young lady died,” he said.

Homan said that feds under president-elect Trump would try to pull funds from major cities with sanctuary status. “Look, if they’re not going to help us then we’ll just double the manpower in those cities,” Homan said. “They don’t want ICE agents in their neighborhoods but they don’t let ICE agents in the jail. They don’t understand if you let us in the jail, that’ll be less agents in your neighborhood.”

Homan has also vowed to remove the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. “Tren de Aragua, they’re on notice,” he said. “Their days of violence and bloodshed in this country are coming to an end very fast. My message to Tren de Aragua: my gang is bigger than your gang and we’re gonna take you out.”

