'Into the future': Melania Trump shares AI-generated video of herself, sparks buzz

US First Lady Melania Trump has ignited fresh discussions on social media after sharing an AI-generated video of herself. The clip, originally posted by the official X account @TrueMELANIAmeme and reshared by her, appears to mark a new phase in the Trump family’s digital strategy. It comes amid multiple AI-driven posts from US President Donald Trump, highlighting how technology and politics are becoming increasingly intertwined in their communication style. Melania Trump’s AI video “Into the future” went viral.(X/@TrueMELANIAmeme)

The video “into the future”

The short clip, titled Into The Future, features a digital version of Melania Trump emerging from pixels, blinking, and appearing in what seems to be the lavish interior of Trump Tower. She is shown wearing a dark formal outfit paired with her characteristic highlighted hairstyle. Within hours of being posted, the video had amassed close to one million views,

Take a look here at the clip:

Link to cryptocurrency

Observers were quick to note that the meme is tied to Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, which aims to build her brand presence by blending technology, fashion, and politics.

Mixed reactions from users

The AI experiment attracted more than 1.3 million views, sparking a wide range of reactions. One user remarked, “This feels futuristic but also slightly unsettling, as if politics is becoming a video game.” Another responded, “Honestly, it looks cool and Melania has always had a classy image, this matches her.”

While some were amused, others showed scepticism. “The AI version looks almost too perfect, like it has stripped away her human side,” one viewer wrote. Another user commented, “It is fascinating but confusing, I cannot understand the purpose.” Another user simply added, “This is peak 2025 internet, where memes and politics collide.”