Melania Trump's shocking admission on relationship dynamics with Donald, 'It's over'

Melania Trump has made a massive admission regarding her husband and President Donald Trump, stating that she has “no interest” in returning to the spotlight as First Lady, as per reports. Melania Trump has expressed her disinterest in returning to the role of First Lady following Donald Trump's 2024 election victory(REUTERS)

The 55-year-old mother and former model has returned to the White House after Trump's 2024 election win, but she has been noticeably reluctant to resume her once- highly visible role. In a tense and well followed election, Trump defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to retake the presidency in November 2024.

“Being the first lady again is not what she wants,” a person associated with Melania during her tenure told CNN. According to the source, “For her, it was a chapter and it's over.”

According to Express US, Melania skipped several occasions since Trump declared his intention to run for reelection.

Rumors of a conflict between Melania and Trump or Melania and Ivanka Trump have been in the limelight for long.

Trump declares Melania ‘wants to make America great again’

Despite these allegations, Trump recently declared that Melania “wants to make America great again” and “will play a big role” in the coming years.

“And I would rely on her for advice. I think she's going to be very active in the sense of being active, at the same time, I don't want my family to be too active because they did such a great job last time.”

Lara Trump defends family

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, has stated that Trump is “protective,” which might clarify why his family has been less prominent throughout the election campaign.

Calling him a protective dad who wants his kids to be secure, she said that unfortunately there are many people out there who are targeting him and his family.

“That said, we're here on the ground. Eric and I have been all over the state of New Hampshire today...we are gonna be involved because we care very much about this election.”