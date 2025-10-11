Who is Tylar Jarod Goodloe? 18-year-old Mississippi town shooting suspect arrested after killing four

Four people were killed and several others were injured after a mass shooting broke out in downtown Leland, Mississippi, during post-game celebrations following a high school homecoming football victory late Friday night, CBS News reported. Four of the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital and are now in serious condition. Tylar Jarod Goodloe(X@theinformant)

Tylar Jarod Goodloe arrested

Authorities are reportedly hunting for Tylar Jarod Goodloe, 18, the suspect in the shooting at Leland High School.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Goodloe is currently under arrest. A mugshot of the suspect was shared on the sheriff's office's Facebook page early on Saturday.

The probe is still ongoing, according to Leland Mayor John Lee's confirmation on Saturday morning.

Goodloe was listed as a person of interest. He was arrested without incident in Jasper County, just south of Bay Springs, WDAM reported.

While the football field and Heidelberg High School campus were crowded with homecoming supporters, gunshots were heard on Friday night.

Mississippi town shooting: Jasper County Sheriff arrive at the site

The Jasper County Sheriff and his deputies, along with authorities from the Heidelberg and Bay Springs police departments, were joined on the scene Friday night by MBI agents and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Authorities sought to apprehend the suspected shooter, treat wounded, collect evidence, and secure the site. Law enforcement remained on the school's campus until the wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jasper County law enforcement officials want anybody who was at Friday's football game and has any information on the incident to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at (601) 765-2588 or Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White at (601) 422-7430.