Newburgh teen arrested within 12 hours after shooting leaves 11-year-old dead in New York

New York was struck with tragedy on Thursday after a 13-year-old boy was arrested in the state. The boy reportedly faces the charges of murder. The teenager has been held for shooting another 11-year-old boy, reports CBS News. Following the incident, he now faces second-degree murder charges. A 13-year-old was arrested within 12 hours after shooting left an 11-year-old dead in New York.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The incident was reported to the police on Thursday morning at around 8:15 am local time. Following the call, they immediately rushed to the spot and noted that the shooting took place inside a home. The shooting took place on North Miller Street near South Street within Newburgh. The initial reports already suggest that the culprit was nabbed within 12 hours of the incident being reported.

NY teenage shooting: What does the police say

The City of Newburgh Police Department has arrested the culprit and also recovered the murder weapon, reported the New York Post. The police informed that they identified “three juveniles of interest’ in the case. While the report suggests that the victim was a friend of the culprit, CBS News stated the police mentioned that the suspect is not related to the 11-year-old boy.

The police have not named the victim yet. This has been done to avoid any unnecessary attention to the case. Moreover, there is no exact information on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

According to an NBC New York report, the investigation was conducted by the City of Newburgh Detective Division and the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force. During the initial investigation, it was established that the boy was accidentally shot by the gun. The bullet hit him in the head, and he succumbed to the injuries.

District school expresses grief

The victim was a student in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, according to the NY Post. The district school authorities mourned the loss, calling it an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“Two children, full of potential, now represent devastating losses,” they said.

Following the incident, all schools in the Newburgh neighborhood were put on lockdown.

More forces have joined the investigation, including the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, State Police and ATF.

FAQs:

1. Who was arrested in the Newburgh shooting case?

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old.

2. What charges does the suspect face?

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

3. Where did the shooting take place?

The shooting occurred inside a home on North Miller Street in Newburgh, NY.