Did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon move in together? Insider says they're ‘happier than ever’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have reportedly moved in together. An insider told People that the Hollywood superstar is now “fully living together" with his girlfriend in a new home. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon relationship update: An insider claims the couple are living together in a new home.(REUTERS)

“Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," the source told People in an exclusive report. "They are really making their home into a home.”

The information was confirmed by another source who said that “they are happier than ever” and “going really strong.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been linked since 2022. Their first red carpet appearance came in 2024 at the Venice Film Festival, as per People. The couple was also seen together at the world premiere of Pitt’s movie, F1, in June in New York, and de Ramon was by Pitt’s side for the promotional campaign of the movie.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship

The 61-year-old actor was previously married to Angelina Jolie and remains involved in a prolonged legal struggle with her over the winery Château Miraval. It was in 2022 that he began to be seen with de Ramon. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2022 British Grand Prix, People reported. Prior to her relationship with Pitt, Ines de Ramon was married to actor Paul Wesley. The two got divorced in 2024.

Ines de Ramon’s background

As per Vogue, Ines de Ramon is an alumnus of the University of Geneva, from where she graduated in 2013. She currently serves as the vice president of the jewelry brand Anita Ko, based in Los Angeles. In the past, she has also been associated with brands like Christie’s and de Grisogono.

In addition to her profession, the 35-year-old is a certified health coach in Integrative Nutrition. She is also a polyglot who knows four languages: English, Spanish, French, and German.

