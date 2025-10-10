Angelina Jolie opens up about ‘emotionally difficult’ divorce with Brad Pitt, demands $33K from him

Actor Angelina Jolie, in a new court filing for her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their Chateau Miraval home in France, has opened up about her "emotionally difficult" divorce. According to Page Six, Angelina spoke in a declaration filed earlier this week at the Los Angeles Superior Court in response to Brad Pitt’s request that she turn over private messages regarding their chateau dispute. Angelina told the court that she is seeking $33,000 from Brad to cover legal fees, which she is required to pay to respond to his request. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married on August 14, 2014.

Angelina Jolie opens up about her Miraval home

Angelina also talked about how she gave Brad control of Miraval home and that she or her children “have never again set foot” there. “The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children. Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period,” she said.

Angelina on never visiting Miraval

She claimed that she and her kids--Maddox (24), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (19), and twins Knox and Vivienne (17), “have never again set foot” at Miraval, given its “connection to the painful events leading to the divorce.” She added that after the separation, she "immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution."

Angelina now wants $33,000 from Brad

Brad sued Angelina for her stake in the Miraval property. While Brad claimed Angelina sold her share to the wine division of the Stoli Group without his permission, she said didno't need his permission. In her filing, Angelina said her savings were “tied up in Miraval,” and she needed those funds as she hadn’t asked Brad for “alimony or any other financial support.”

An emotional Angelina spoke about their Miravel property. “Miraval was one of the first major investments we made together, and it was a focal point of our family life. We were married there, I spent part of my pregnancy there, and I brought our twin children home there from the hospital. To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard, and it was especially difficult for the children to have their lives so disrupted,” she added.

Angelina shared why she is seeking $33,000 from Brad. As per her attorneys, Angelina, through counsel, repeatedly asked Brad to withdraw the motion and even warned him. However, he "refused to withdraw it." So, Angelina has requested that the Court order Brad to "reimburse her for the substantial attorneys’ fees she was forced to incur.”

In July, Brad claimed that he was demanding the messages because Stoli Group's Alexei Oliynik had allegedly refused to comply with deposition demands.

Angelina and Brad were legally married on August 14, 2014. The couple separated on September 15, 2016. They were declared legally single on April 12, 2019.