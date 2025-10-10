John Lodge died at 82: What was The Moody Blues vocalist's net worth?

John Lodge, the singer and bass guitarist for The Moody Blues, passed away at the age of 82, his family announced in a statement. Lodge had joined the British rock band in 1966 after their original bassist, Clint Warwick, quit. The exact cause of John Lodge’s death has yet to be revealed, reports The Guardian. John Lodge passes away at 82: All about the musician’s career, net worth, and more(AFP)

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” John Lodge’s family said in a statement, as per the outlet.

Here's what to know about his career and net worth.

Also read: John Lodge, singer and bassist of Moody Blues during classic era, dies at 82

John Lodge's net worth

John Lodge was born in Birches Green near Erdington, Birmingham, on July 20, 1943. He was influenced by musicians like Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis at an early age, the singer told Warwick Beacon in an interview.

Lodge said he developed his love for rock & roll at a cafe near his school. The eatery had a jukebox, and Lodge spent his money on listening to the likes of Fats Domino and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Having joined the Moody Blues, John Lodge helped the band write some of the biggest hits of their career, including Peak Hour, (Evening) Time to Get Away, Ride My See-Saw, and Gimme a Little Somethin. Besides his contribution to the rock band, Lodge released his single Street Cafe in 1980, which featured Moody Blues keyboardist Patrick Moraz.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Lodge had a net worth of $18 million.

Also read: John Lodge dies at 82: What was The Moody Blues vocalist's cause of death?

John Lodge's family

John Lodge married his wife, Kirsten, on September 10, 1968. They had two children: Emily and Kristian, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In the statement following Lodge’s demise, his family acknowledged that Kristian and the children were the “most important thing to him”, as per The Guardian.

Lodge’s family said the musician died “peacefully”, surrounded by his loved ones. Although his family was “heartbroken,” they vowed to “walk forward” in memory of John’s love.

FAQs

How old was John Lodge at the time of his death?

John Lodge was 82 at the time of his death.

When did John Lodge join the Moody Blues?

John Lodge joined the Moody Blues in 1966.

What was John Lodge’s net worth?

John Lodge had a net worth of $18 million.