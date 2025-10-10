John Lodge dies at 82: What was The Moody Blues vocalist's cause of death?

John Lodge, the longtime bassist and vocalist for the legendary British rock band The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 82, his family announced. He was also a key member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. John Lodge, bassist and vocalist for The Moody Blues, has died at 82. His family announced he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. (John Lodge/Facebook)

What was singer John Lodge's cause of death?

In a statement, Lodge's family announced that the bassist, who was “darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us," as reported by Variety.

Although the family did not cite his cause of death in the statement, it read that Lodge “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.” In the statement, his family added that they will 'forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support."

The statement concluded with: "We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.”

About John Lodge

Lodge was born in Birmingham and joined The Moody Blues in 1966, just two years after the band's formation, as reported by Reuters. His arrival marked a turning point as the group drifted from its R&B origins toward the realm of symphonic rock. Lodge remained with the band until it ceased live performances in 2018, after Graeme Edge. The same year, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band's 1967 album, Days of Future Passed, is considered one of the first concept albums, blending rock with classical music. The album also featured the hit single Nights in White Satin.