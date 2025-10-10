Austin airport ‘threat’: Suspicious package triggers police response, passengers stranded

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas was closed on Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package triggered a massive police response. The airport authorities posted an alert at 6:26 p.m. on their official social media handles, saying that the suspicious object was found at Barbara Jordan Terminal. Representational.(Unsplash)

Arriving passengers were held in the terminal as police investigated the suspicious package. The airport said that the passengers were gradually being safely removed from the area.

Passengers who were stranded in the terminal in Austin shared photos and videos that showed a large crowd of people stranded there, waiting for the area to clear up.

Here are some of the videos:

Are Flights Delayed At Austin Airport?

Bergstrom International Airport said that there were no delays in flights arriving or departing from the airport, even as the police response continued. However, they said that there could be significant delays at the terminal as a result of the police response.

The details of the suspicious package and what has been found after the investigation have not yet been revealed.

This story is being updated.