Rishi Sunak lands new jobs at Anthropic AI, Microsoft, even as he stays on as British MP

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined Microsoft Corp. and Anthropic AI in senior advisory roles, even as he stays a member of the UK Parliament. Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Reuters)

“I have long believed that technology will transform our world and play a key part in determining our future,” Sunak said in a LinkedIn post. “I am excited to help these two companies, as they address big strategic questions about how to make technology work for our economies, our security and our society.”

“We stand on the edge of a technological revolution whose impacts will be as profound as those of the industrial revolution: and felt more quickly,” he went on to say. “In my role as senior adviser, I want to help these companies ensure that this shift delivers the improvements in all of our lives that it can.”

The proceeds from the roles will be donated in full to The Richmond Project, a charity he started with his wife Akshata Murty, he said in the LinkedIn post.

Sunak, who stepped down as the leader of the opposition Conservative Party following a defeat in the general election last July, is currently the member of British parliament for Richmond and Northallerton.

Rishi Sunak's job at Anthropic Sunak's new jobs are in full compliance with the conditions of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which oversees rules on new jobs for former ministers and senior civil servants.

Sunak will advise Anthropic on strategy, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends. The role focuses on global strategic matters, not UK-specific policy. He is prohibited from initiating contact with UK government officials on behalf of Anthropic.

Rishi Sunak's job at Microsoft At Microsoft, Sunak will provide strategic perspectives on macroeconomic and geopolitical trends. He will be speaking at the annual Microsoft Summit, according to a letter posted on ACOBA's website, but won't be advising Microsoft on any UK policy matters.

The former prime minister cannot lobby for the firm for two years from his last day in ministerial office, nor draw on any privileged information from his time in government, according to the letter.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.