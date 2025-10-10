Netflix’s Dorohedoro Season 2 confirmed for Spring 2026 after six-year wait

Netflix has finally made the most-awaited announcement for its anime fans around the world. Dorohedoro, which is counted among one of the favorite anime series, is all set to come out with its second installment in the spring of 2026, as per a Polygon report. This release comes after a long wait of six years. However, the anime lovers remain excited about the upcoming season. Dorohedoro Season 2 confirmed for Spring 2026 on Netflix.(X/@dorohedoro_PR)

This wait is worth appreciating for anime fans. The series originally came out on Netflix in 2020. Initially, the makers thought to premiere Season 2 by 2025, but that did not happen as the plan was later postponed. The long pause has no complaints from Dorohedoro fans for the streaming platform.

Dorohedoro Season 2: What to expect?

The makers have made the announcement about the upcoming season through a post on X. As per the available details, the second instalment of the beloved series will be made available on Netflix in the spring of 2026. Unfortunately, no official release date has been announced yet by the streaming service.

A What’s On Netflix report suggests that the official X post mentioned that it has already been five years since the release of Dorohedoro Season 1. The anniversary was celebrated with the release of the second teaser visual for the sequel. The visual mentioned that “the anime will stream almost simultaneously worldwide.”

The official website for Dorohedoro has confirmed that the sequel is being produced as a “streaming series.” Hence, it is possible that the series will only be available on the digital platform, without getting any Japanese broadcast.

Dorohedoro: A recap of Season 1

Dorohedoro is based on Q Hayashida's manga. The show originally ran its Japanese broadcast from November 2000 to September 2018. Meanwhile, it was released on Netflix in 2020. The dark fantasy anime show has been directed by Yuichiro Hayashi.

The show follows the story of Caiman, who is an amnesiac man with a lizard’s head. He lives with his friend Nikaido, as they hunt down the sorcerer who cursed him. The story is set in the grim city known as Hole.

FAQs:

1. When will Dorohedoro Season 2 come out?

Dorohedoro Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix in Spring 2026.

2. Will Dorohedoro Season 2 be available on TV in Japan?

No, the sequel will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

3. What is the storyline of Dorohedoro?

The show is based on the story of Caiman, a man with a lizard's head.