My Hero Academia Season 8: Release date, episode guide, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia has been a favorite for anime lovers ever since it first came out in 2016. Season 8 will mark the finale of the much-loved anime, and fans are excited to know the climax. The high-octane actioner loaded with drama is all set to impress you yet again with its final season, and here’s all that you need to know about it. My Hero Academia Season 8: Release guide, when & where to watch and more(crunchyroll.com)

When can fans watch season 8 of My Hero Academia?

Season 7 of MHA came out in June 2024, and ever since then, fans have been waiting to watch the conclusion. Seems like the wait is finally over because the first episode of the anime is all set to drop on October 4, Saturday. The new episodes will come out every Saturday. There are 11 episodes of the Izuku Midoriya show, and the last episode of the eighth season will come out on December 13.

The show will air at 5:30 pm (JST) according to Anime News Network. It will air first on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV and will later be broadcast on Crunchyroll for international audiences.

My Hero Academia season 8 episode schedule

My Hero Academia S8 episode 1 – 4th October 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 2 – 11th October 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 3 – 18th October 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 4 – 25th October 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 5 – 1st November 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 6 – 8th November 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 7 – 15th November 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 8 – 22nd November 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 9 – 29th November 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 10 – 6th December 2025

My Hero Academia S8 episode 11 – 13th December 2025

All about My Hero Academia season 8

Season 8 will hopefully have a grand ending to a show that has been ruling hearts since 2016. The makers had also launched the My Hero Academia Ultimate Scene Ranking, which was a special voting project for fans. In the contest, fans from Japan and around the world had to vote for their favorite scenes from the seven seasons of MHA. The voting started from September 15, and the results will be announced on the premiere of the 8th season, on October 4.

Also read: Top 10 anime to watch in October 2025: My Hero Academia finale season to Spy X Family S3 and more

According to Anime News Network, Kenji Nagasaki, Naomi Nakayama, and Yosuke Kuroda, along with some other staff members, are returning for the final season.

As expected, the final season of the much-loved anime with characters like Izuku Midoriya, Tomura Shigaraki, and All Might is going to be grand and engaging.

FAQS

1. When will the 8th season of My Hero Academia release?

The eighth season of MHA is releasing on October 4.

2. How many episodes are there in the eighth season of My Hero Academia?

There are 11 episodes of the anime My Hero Academia.

3. Where can we watch My Hero Academia?

If you’re from Japan, you can watch the show on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV. If you are not from Japan, then you can watch the show on Crunchyroll.