Top 10 anime to watch in October 2025: My Hero Academia finale season to Spy X Family S3 and more

October is going to be a month to remember for anime fans around the world. Some of the most creative works, including anime that deal with gender fluidity and social strata, among other topics, will be released on platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. The much-anticipated finale season of My Hero Academia drops this October as well. Here are the top 10 anime to watch this October, as reported by Comicbook. Spy x Family S3 to My Hero Academia finale season: 10 top fall animes to watch this October 2025(crunchyroll.com)

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge!

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! is about Light, who is betrayed and left to die in a dungeon called the Abyss. After the awakening of the true power of his Unlimited Gacha skill, Light gains the ability to summon level 9999 items and allies, as per Crunchyroll.

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! Will release on HIDIVE on October 3.

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s

Things take an interesting turn when Akira Oda and a few of his classmates are summoned to another world. Akira is wrongly accused of a crime and forced to escape after growing suspicious of the King who issued the summons.

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s is set to release on Crunchyroll on October 6.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will give viewers a follow-up on some of the previous stories, as per comicbook.com. In addition, it will feature new stuff from anime studios like David Production, Kamikaze Douga, TRIGGER, Production I.G., ANIMA, Kinema Citrus Co., Project Studio Q, Polygon Pictures, and WIT Studio.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will release on Disney+ on October 29.

To Your Eternity Season 3

To Your Eternity Season 3 will release on Crunchyroll on October 4.

In the third season, viewers will see Fushi strengthen her knowledge about humanity. The anime series was awarded Best Drama and nominated for Best Fantasy at the 6th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2022.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2

Ranma ½ is about a Japanese teenage boy named Ranma, who has been trained in martial arts since early childhood. Following a cursed Chinese spring, Ranma gains the special ability to change his gender as needed.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 will release on Netflix on October 4.

Digimon Beatbreak

The anime is about certain living beings called Digimon who subsist on e-Pulse, the energy source for the AI support device Sapotama. To know about the future that humans and Digimon will forge, fans will have to keep an eye on Digimon Beatbreak.

The anime will release on Hulu on October 5.

Sanda

The story of Sanda is set in future Japan, where children enjoy a higher social status than adults due to a decline in birth rates. Sanda’s life changes when he discovers that he shares a connection with the mythical Santa Claus.

Sanda will premiere on Prime Video on October 4.

One-Punch Man Season 3

Fans have been waiting years to see how One-Punch Man would bounce back after its rocky second season, and the time is finally here. The anime first took the world by storm with a near-perfect debut, turning Saitama into an instant icon. While the follow-up season got heavy criticism for its pacing and visuals, the franchise still holds a strong grip on viewers.

One Punch Man season 3 releases on October 5.

Spy x Family Season 3

The Forgers are back, and fans are ready to see what comes next for Loid, Yor, and Anya. Spy x Family has quickly become one of the most loved anime of the past few years, with two strong seasons and even a movie. Season 3 promises deeper stories, including more about Loid’s mysterious past and Anya taking the spotlight in her own arc.

Spy x Family Season 3 releases on October 4 on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Final Season

After nearly a decade of battles, My Hero Academia is heading toward its final chapter on screen. Izuku Midoriya has grown from a powerless kid into one of the strongest heroes-in-training, and the journey now builds to its ultimate showdown. The stage is set for Deku to face Tomura Shigaraki and the legendary All For One, battles that will decide the future of heroes in Japan. With eight seasons behind it, the anime has become a modern giant. Fans will be saying goodbye to one of the biggest series of the era.

My Hero Academia's Final season will release on October 4.

