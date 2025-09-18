Crunchyroll Fall 2025 anime lineup: Spy x Family Season 3, My Hero Academia finale and more

Crunchyroll has announced its Fall 2025 anime lineup. From an anime about a world where one feeds supernatural beings to pay off her grandfather’s debt to a series about a group of heroes who fight mysterious forces through music, the list has a variety of productions. Here is the Crunchyroll Fall 2025 anime lineup that you must check out. Crunchyroll Fall 2025 anime lineup.(crunchyroll.com)

A Wild Last Boss Appeared!

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! will premiere on September 27, as per Just Jared. It tells the story of an MMO gamer who is transported into the game's world as Ruphas Mafahl, a Black-Winged Tyrant who suffered a major defeat 200 years ago. Trapped in Ruphas’s body, the gamer must survive in a world that wants her dead.

The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess

The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess is set to premiere on September 28. The plot revolves around an unfortunate woman who one day wakes up as Athanasia, a character from the novel The Lovely Princess. She must rewrite the story of Athanasia to avoid execution by her own father.

A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai

A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai will premiere on September 29. Kamishiro Takeru, who works an ordinary job, is suddenly summoned to a magical world named Madeus. In this new world, Takeru is blessed with powerful abilities, including skills that allow him to find expensive items.

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- 2

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- 2 is set to premiere on October 1. Aoi Tsubaki can see supernatural beings. After she is taken to a hidden realm called Tenjin-ya, Aoi is ordered to pay off her grandfather’s debt. Under her unprecedented circumstances, Aoi Tsubaki decides to open an eatery to serve supernatural beings.

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider will premiere on October 4. It is about Tanzaburo Tojima, a forty-year-old man. Tojima has a strange obsession with the Kamen Rider franchise. Following initial struggles, Tojima decides to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. But a robber changes his life.

SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes

SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes will come out on October 4. It is very similar to KPop Demon Hunters. SI-VIS is about a bunch of heroes in disguise who fight mysterious forces and rule the world with their unmatched vocals and performances.

SPY x FAMILY Season 3

SPY x FAMILY Season 3 is set to premiere on October 4. To protect world peace, secret agent Loid Forger must accomplish a challenging mission. He must go undercover as a family man to gain details about a high-profile politician.

My Hero Academia Season 8

My Hero Academia Season 8 is set to premiere on October 4. It will follow the Final War and Epilogue storylines and mark the end of Deku’s journey. Fans will witness the final battle between Deku and Shigaraki for the future of Hero Society in My Hero Academia Season 8.

FAQs:

When will The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess premiere?

The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess will premiere on September 28.

A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai is based on whose book?

A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai is based on a Japanese light novel series by Masuo Kinok.

Who is the creator of Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider?

Yokusaru Shibata is the creator of Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider.