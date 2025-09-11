Demon Slayer Infinity Castle advance booking: Japanese anime looks set to break records, has already earned 10 crore

The excitement for Japanese animated dark fantasy action film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is at an all-time high among fans in India. The film based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016–20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge, is set to release in India on Friday (September 12). The advance booking sales have shown a massive trend, with the film set to become one of the biggest opening weekends for a non-Indian film this year in India. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to have a historic opening day in India.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle advance booking

PVR Cinemas shared that the excitement for the film has set the box office on fire even before its release. The ticketing site has already sold 3.5 lakh tickets.

Meanwhile Taran Adarsh tweeted that many 5 AM shows are to held for the film. “#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle becomes the first-ever *anime film* to release with 5 am shows in #India, with tickets selling fast and several shows already sold out,” he wrote. Several 12 AM shows in Mumbai have been also added, given the extraordinary craze for the film.

Film crosses ₹ 10 crore in advance booking

Meanwhile, as per the latest update on Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle sold tickets worth over ₹10 crores gross on the opening day alone. The film is now easily heading towards a gross total of ₹15 crores. The report also stated that the film has sold over 500K tickets on the ticketing platform, Book My Show, already.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, in collaboration with Crunchy Roll, will release the film in over 750 screens nationwide – the widest release ever for an anime film in India, across all formats. It is also the first anime film to release in five languages in India: Japanese [with English subtitles], English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film has been directed by Haruo Sotozaki. Meanwhile, Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna attended a fan screening of the Japanese anime film in Mumbai on Sunday.