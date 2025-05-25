Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Full list of winners revealed as ‘Look Back’ grabs film of the year

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 were held in Tokyo, Japan. The star-studded live ceremony honored artists, singers, and performers who are driving anime's worldwide influence. Solo Leveling is this year's standout as it dominated the ceremony with numerous significant victories, including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action, Best Score, and Best Main Character. Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: While Look Back won Film of the Year, Ninja Kamui grabbed Best Original Anime award.(X@@djmatsunaga)

The Korean webtoon-turned-anime was the night's biggest winner, taking home awards for Best English Voice Artist Performance (Aleks Le), Best Ending Sequence, and more.

While Look Back won Film of the Year, Ninja Kamui grabbed Best Original Anime award. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc demonstrated its continued popularity and technical mastery by winning Best Animation and Best Continuing Series.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 winners: A look at full list

Anime of the Year - Solo Leveling

Film of the Year - Look Back

Best Original Anime - Ninja Kamui

Best Continuing Series - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Best New Series - Solo Leveling

Best Opening Sequence - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

Best Ending Sequence - request - krage - Solo Leveling

Best Action - Solo Leveling

Best Comedy - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Best Drama - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Isekai Anime - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Best Romance - Blue Box

Best Slice of Life - Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Best Animation - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Best Background Art - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Character Design - DAN DA DAN

Best Director - Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Main Character - Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character - Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character - Anya Forger - SPY FAMILY Season 2

Best Anime Song - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

Best Score - Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano

Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance - Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Best English Voice Artist Performance - Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance - Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY FAMILY Season 2

Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance - Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Best French Voice Artist Performance - Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Best German Voice Artist Performance - Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE

Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance - Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Best Italian Voice Artist Performance - Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back

Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Miguel ngel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2