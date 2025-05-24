K-Pop comebacks: All the South Korean celebrities returning from military service in 2025

South Korea’s entertainment industry is experiencing a powerful resurgence in 2025 as several beloved celebrities return from their mandatory military service. With K-pop and K-drama stars known worldwide, fans have been counting down the days for their favourites to resume their careers. Military conscription is mandatory for all able-bodied South Korean men, typically before the age of 30, and even the most famous idols are no exception. This year marks the return of major stars — from members of BTS to rising actors — and their reentry into the spotlight is being celebrated across the globe. South Korean celebrities returning from military service

Lee Do-hyun

Actor Lee Do-hyun, best known for his roles in The Glory and 18 Again, completed his military service on May 13, 2025. He served in the Republic of Korea Air Force military band for 21 months. His agency, YUEHUA Entertainment Korea, confirmed that he’s been flooded with project offers and is expected to return to acting soon.

BTS Members set for reunion

The global phenomenon BTS is on the brink of a full-group reunion. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their service, while RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga are set to be discharged throughout June 2025. V will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jungkook and Jimin on June 11, RM on June 10 as well, and Suga on June 21. With the countdown underway, fans worldwide are marking their calendars for what could be the biggest K-pop comeback in years.

EXO’s Sehun

Sehun, the youngest member of EXO, began his service in December 2023 and will be discharged on September 20, 2025. A full-group fan meeting is already in discussion for later this year, as confirmed by EXO leader Suho.

Kim Min-kyu

Known for Business Proposal and The Heavenly Idol, Kim Min-kyu began his service in April 2024 and is expected to be discharged by September 20, 2025. Fans are eager for his return to the screen.

Song Kang

The Love Alarm and Nevertheless star joined the military after filming My Demon and is currently serving. He is expected to complete his duties by December 1, 2025.

As 2025 progresses, the return of these stars is not just a relief for fans — it signals a major wave of new music, drama, and excitement in Korean pop culture.