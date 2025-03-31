When is Devil May Cry anime releasing on Netflix? Know release date, time and other details

The highly anticipated Devil May Cry anime will debut on Netflix on April 3, 2025. The series will be available for US viewers at midnight Pacific Time (3:00 AM Eastern Time) and at 8:00 AM GMT for UK subscribers, according to TotalFilm. The show is set to drop all episodes at once, giving fans the chance to binge-watch from day one. Known for his work on Castlevania, showrunner Adi Shankar is behind this most recent anime adaptation, which is expected to be one of the most interesting new series of the year. (Instagram/ @netflix)

Showrunner Adi Shankar, known for his work on Castlevania, is behind this latest anime adaptation, which promises to be one of the year’s most exciting new series. The anime revives the popular video game franchise and brings the demon-hunting protagonist, Dante, back to TV screens. While the anime's plot doesn't directly follow the games, it reimagines the Devil May Cry universe, offering a fresh take on the series’ lore.

The anime has generated significant buzz due to the long wait since its initial teaser in 2018. Fans have eagerly anticipated its arrival, with the first-look teaser only being released in 2023. The show’s high level of excitement is partly due to the seven-year wait, creating a sense of anticipation and curiosity among fans of the game and the anime medium.

Episode release schedule

The entire first season of Devil May Cry will be available for streaming on Netflix on April 3, 2025. All episodes will be released simultaneously, so viewers won’t have to wait for the next installment. The episodes include:

To watch the series, viewers will need a Netflix subscription. For those without one, Netflix offers an ad-supported plan for $7.99 a month, an ad-free plan for $17.99 a month, and a premium plan for $24.99 a month, which includes 4K streaming on four devices.

A unique take on the franchise

The Devil May Cry series on Netflix is not a direct continuation of the games’ plot but rather reimagines the universe in a new, distinct timeline. While familiar characters like Dante, Lady, and Sparda appear, the show introduces the White Rabbit, the primary antagonist, who was previously seen only in the unfinished Devil May Cry 3 manga.

Adi Shankar, the show’s creator, confirmed that the anime takes place in an alternate universe, fueling speculation among fans. Some wondered if there might be a connection to Shankar's Castlevania series, particularly regarding the possibility of a link between Dracula and Sparda. However, Shankar has clarified that there will be no direct connection between the two series.

What can fans expect?

With only eight episodes in the first season, Devil May Cry offers a concise but compelling story arc. The anime promises intense action scenes, showcasing Dante's signature swordplay and sharp shooting, all complemented by a soundtrack that includes contributions from rock bands like Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, and Papa Roach.

Fans can expect the outrageous action, one-liners, and edgy soundtrack that define the Devil May Cry franchise. Produced by Studio Mir, the series boasts top-tier animation that brings the game's brutal, fast-paced combat to life.

The voice Cast

The voice cast for Devil May Cry includes notable actors such as Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, and Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit. The late Kevin Conroy will voice Vice President Bains, a new character created specifically for the anime. Chris Coppola will portray Enzo Ferino, a quirky information broker.

Will there be a Season 2?

While Netflix has not yet confirmed a second season, Shankar has expressed his intention for multiple seasons, with each season having a unique feel. Given the rich lore and multiple storylines from the Devil May Cry video games and other media, the franchise offers plenty of material for future seasons.