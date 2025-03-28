Menu Explore
One Piece returns with episodes 1123 and 1124 after 6-month hiatus: Check out consecutive release dates

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 28, 2025 08:10 PM IST

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming One Piece episodes as the series is set to resume the Egghead arc after a six-month hiatus

Good news for One Piece fans! The beloved anime based on Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga is returning to screens after a six-month hiatus. The excitement among fans is at a fever pitch as the Egghead saga will resume shortly. However, the wait is almost over, as episodes 1123 and 1124 will be released on consecutive days next week. Here's all you need to know:

One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124 will be released on consecutive days(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)
One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124 will be released on consecutive days(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

When will One Piece Episode 1123 be released?

The first half of One Piece's doubleheader return will drop on Saturday, April 5, at 11:15 p.m. JST. As the exact release times vary across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PDT7:15 amApril 5Saturday
CDT9:15 amApril 5Saturday
EDT10:15 amApril 5Saturday
IST7:45 pmApril 5Saturday
JST11:15 pmApril 5Saturday
ACST12:45 amApril 6Sunday

When will One Piece Episode 1124 be released?

One Piece Episode 1124 will be released on Sunday, April 6, at 11:15 p.m. JST. As the exact release times vary across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PDT7:15 amApril 6Sunday
CDT9:15 amApril 6Sunday
EDT10:15 amApril 6Sunday
IST7:45 pmApril 6Sunday
JST11:15 pmApril 6Sunday
ACST12:45 amApril 7Monday

Where to watch One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124?

Shortly after its broadcast on local networks in Japan, the new One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124 will be able for simulcast on Crunchyroll or Netflix. However, it is important to note that a subscription is required on both platforms for streaming the anime.

What to expect from new One Piece Episodes?

As One Piece is returning after a long hiatus, it will resume the Egghead Arc. The recent promotional content for the series' comeback hints that the episodes will primarily focus on the events at the Egghead Island. Fans can expect to see some exciting fighting sequences involving Luffy and his Straw Hats pirates.

News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece returns with episodes 1123 and 1124 after 6-month hiatus: Check out consecutive release dates
Follow Us On