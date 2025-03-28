One Piece returns with episodes 1123 and 1124 after 6-month hiatus: Check out consecutive release dates

Good news for One Piece fans! The beloved anime based on Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga is returning to screens after a six-month hiatus. The excitement among fans is at a fever pitch as the Egghead saga will resume shortly. However, the wait is almost over, as episodes 1123 and 1124 will be released on consecutive days next week. Here's all you need to know: One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124 will be released on consecutive days(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

When will One Piece Episode 1123 be released?

The first half of One Piece's doubleheader return will drop on Saturday, April 5, at 11:15 p.m. JST. As the exact release times vary across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PDT 7:15 am April 5 Saturday CDT 9:15 am April 5 Saturday EDT 10:15 am April 5 Saturday IST 7:45 pm April 5 Saturday JST 11:15 pm April 5 Saturday ACST 12:45 am April 6 Sunday

When will One Piece Episode 1124 be released?

One Piece Episode 1124 will be released on Sunday, April 6, at 11:15 p.m. JST. As the exact release times vary across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PDT 7:15 am April 6 Sunday CDT 9:15 am April 6 Sunday EDT 10:15 am April 6 Sunday IST 7:45 pm April 6 Sunday JST 11:15 pm April 6 Sunday ACST 12:45 am April 7 Monday

Where to watch One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124?

Shortly after its broadcast on local networks in Japan, the new One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124 will be able for simulcast on Crunchyroll or Netflix. However, it is important to note that a subscription is required on both platforms for streaming the anime.

What to expect from new One Piece Episodes?

As One Piece is returning after a long hiatus, it will resume the Egghead Arc. The recent promotional content for the series' comeback hints that the episodes will primarily focus on the events at the Egghead Island. Fans can expect to see some exciting fighting sequences involving Luffy and his Straw Hats pirates.