One Piece Chapter 1144: Exact release date, time and more

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1144 has officially been announced, and excitement is building as fans eagerly await the next chapter in the epic saga. With Loki seemingly on the brink of revealing the truth behind King Harald's mysterious death, the upcoming instalment is poised to set the stage for intense battles and high-stakes conflicts in the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc. One Piece Chapter 1144 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)

Also Read: Miley Cyrus reveals Demi Lovato's plan to form a girl group with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift in a resurfaced interview

When will the One Piece Chapter 1144 be released?

The release of One Piece Chapter 1144 is scheduled for Monday, March 31 at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, the chapter will be available to international readers on Sunday, March 30. However, the time of release will differ across the globe due to the various time zones followed. The table below will guide fans in catching the chapter in time.

Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11am, Sunday, March 30, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, March 31, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 31, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1144?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

Also Read: What does 'Nonce' mean in the UK? Slang term in Adolescence explained

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1144?

One Piece Chapter 1144 is expected to delve deeper into the Underworld, with Hajrudin questioning Loki's cryptic words. Initially, Hajrudin may try to dismiss Loki's claims as false, but Luffy and Zoro will likely step in, assuring him that they don't feel Loki is lying.

This sets the stage for Loki to begin his story, which will be revealed through a flashback. In this flashback, Loki will share that his bond with King Harald was not as strong as his connection with Hajrudin, due to his Ancient Giant blood.

He wil explain how he discovered Harald's secret dealings with the World Government and his growing conflict with Jarul. The chapter will likely conclude with the flashback in progress, as Loki reflects on his need to intervene in the situation