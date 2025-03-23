Miley Cyrus reveals Demi Lovato's plan to form a girl group with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift in a resurfaced interview

In a recent TikTok featuring a clip from an old interview, Miley Cyrus revealed a fascinating piece of music history. She shared how Demi Lovato once invited her to join an all-star girl group alongside other famous names like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and more. Here is what Cyrus responded with to her proposal. Miley Cyrus shared that Demi Lovato once proposed forming an all-star girl group with stars like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP, Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Cyrus’ answer to Lovato’s girl group proposal

In the resurfaced clip of an old interview, the Wrecking Ball singer was asked, “Would you ever collaborate with Demi Lovato?” She responded, “Yeah, for sure.” Cyrus then began to reveal the lore about how she wanted to create a girl group with her. She shared, “She [Lovato] wants to start a girl group. I won’t do the girl group, but I’d collab with her.”

The interviewer inquired, “What’s good, you having your girl group?” Cyrus replied, “She wanted a super group. She wanted me, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez. That sounds like every girl’s dream come true but I said I’m a solo act.” She continued, “I too crazy to be next to other people.”

She was then asked, “Oh, come on that’d be amazing. What about one single?” The Flowers singer answered, “It’s cool. I’ll stay with Demi Lovato, and then I am. I’m not a girl group, kinda gal. I’m a solo act to the max. No hard feelings. I do it all individually, but I can’t do a girl group.”

She further explained, “That is things like a diva fest. I’ve had to do that forever. I’ve had to do, like, where a bunch of girls get together and it's always a mess. Someone’s wig always gets pulled off and that’s never good.”

The interviewer said, “Yeah I can imagine having to be like Nicki Minaj or something with people.” Cyrus added, “She’s cool too. She’s fine because she’s crazy and so am I. So it’s great. I can get along with crazy people. Its anyone too tame that I feel like I gotta be next to the crazies.”

Fans react to Lovato’s girl group idea

A Reddit user wrote, “This sounds more like a wacky drunk idea Demi Lovato had. Not some sortof serious music industry push to actually form this group.” A second user wrote, “What would the music have even sounded like lol they had different styles at that time.” A third user wrote, “that would be a mess, while all of them are very talented, their skills are super different.”

Another user wrote, “If they all came together for one EP or album ala The Traveling Wilburys, that would be pretty epic though,” while one user wrote, “So we were robbed of millennial spice girls.”