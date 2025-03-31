Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rangers' deGrom allows 2 hits in 5 shutout innings for a no-decision in his season debut

AP |
Mar 31, 2025 03:40 AM IST

Rangers' deGrom allows 2 hits in 5 shutout innings for a no-decision in his season debut

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacob deGrom resembled the NL Cy Young Award winner of 2018 and ’19 with the New York Mets, allowing only two hits in five shutout innings on Sunday to get a no-decision in the Texas Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

HT Image
HT Image

DeGrom, 36, was limited to five innings and around 75 pitches as he works his way back from his second Tommy John surgery in May 2023, soon after he joined the Rangers in free agency. He threw 73 pitches, 49 for strikes, walked two and hit a batter. He allowed multiple runners in only one inning. His second time through the lineup, he recorded five of his six strikeouts.

“It was nice obviously to be back out there and to go five,” deGrom said afterward. “Build from there. Still got work to do.”

DeGrom left with a 1-0 lead. Manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom had about 10 pitches left, but he wanted his first reliever to start an inning. Shawn Armstrong allowed two runs, one unearned, that prevented deGrom from earning his first win since April 2023.

“Next game he could go six innings, maybe seven,” Bochy said. “He’s excited about how he feels. That’s nice to see. He’s an important part of this staff. It’s good to see that guy out there every fifth day.”

Texas rallied to win 3-2 on sixth-inning solo home runs by Wyatt Langford and Adolis García.

When deGrom returned last September, the longest of his three outings was four innings and 61 pitches. He said 70 pitches was his high mark this spring.

“We started him a little later in spring training to build him up,” Bochy said. “We had him where we wanted, to give us five innings. You could just see him getting better and better. He’s throwing free and easy.”

DeGrom’s five career outings vs. Boston have all been quality starts, but this was the first time his team won. The four previous losses with New York during his nine seasons there — he took the loss twice — were by one or two runs. His career ERA against the Red Sox is 2.40.

DeGrom said getting the season’s first start out of the way won’t calm his mound demeanor.

“I’ll always have jitters every time I take the mound,” he said. “I have a hard time eating that day. I get super nervous; it is what it is. Now it’s just locking into those mechanics and trusting the stuff a little bit more.”

MLB: /hub/mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Rangers' deGrom allows 2 hits in 5 shutout innings for a no-decision in his season debut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On