Solo Leveling or Jujutsu Kaisen? Here's which hit anime will release Season 3 next year

Fans of Solo Leveling were left disappointed this week. The anime series, which has quickly become one of the biggest series worldwide, was expected to feature at the Aniplex Online Fest on September 13. Many anticipated a confirmation or at least a release date for Solo Leveling Season 3. Solo Leveling Season 3 was left out of the Aniplex Online Fest 2025.(Instagram/sololeveling_en)

The event, however, made no mention of the show, focusing instead on other anime projects. This decision has raised questions on the future of the series, which beat the likes of Frieren to claim the title at the Anime Awards this year.

Solo Leveling Season 3 update

Atshushi Kaneko, who is tied to the production, addressed the uncertainty over Solo Leveling Season 3 without making any official confirmation. “My position doesn’t allow me to officially confirm Season 3 in front of the media. We need everyone’s support for the next season,” he said.

He compared the effort to the “Spirit Bomb” from Dragon Ball Z, urging fans to continue supporting the series, the Game Rant reported. Solo Leveling currently has two seasons, with 25 episodes combined, and one movie available to stream on Crunchyroll. Until then, the original manhwa offers a way to follow Sung Jin-woo’s story further.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 confirmed for 2026

Anime fans can look forward to a major return in early 2026. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was officially confirmed and will premiere in January 2026.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be based on the “Culling Game” arc, known for its action sequence and intense storyline. According to Game Rant, it is one of the strongest arcs in the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.

What’s next for Solo Leveling?

The lack of updates means Solo Leveling Season 3 may not release until after 2026. Fans may need to wait for several years. But for now, the anime landscape in 2026 will be led by Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

FAQs:

Is Solo Leveling Season 3 confirmed?

No. Solo Leveling Season 3 was not announced at Aniplex Online Fest, and producers have not given a release date yet.

When will Solo Levelling Season 3 release?

There’s no official timeline. Some comments suggest fans may need to wait for several years, possibly beyond 2026.

How many episodes of Solo Leveling are out now?

There are 25 episodes across two seasons, streaming on Crunchyroll.

What anime is confirmed for 2026?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been officially announced and will premiere in January 2026.