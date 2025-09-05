Jujutsu Kaisen spin-off: All you need to know about Gege Akutami's Mojuro

Jujutsu Kaisen was Greg Akutami's magnum opus series, which enjoyed a highly successful run, before coming to an abrupt end in 2024. This left fans eagerly anticipating his next project. Mojuro is set to debut later this weekend(X/@Go_Jover)

There was a period of waiting, but Akutami then gave fans a reason to cheer by announcing Mojuro – his next manga. He had earlier expressed an interest in working on a manga centered around his idols, but fans were clear they wanted a sequel or spin-off to the JJK series. Now, their wishes have come true with Akutami confirmed Mojuro to be a spin-off of Jujutsu Kaisen.

What to know about Mojuro

Mojuro is set to debut later this weekend on Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #41. Taking fans by surprise, it was revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen 3- Mojuro is a spin-off sequel, set in the sorcerer universe of Jujutsu Kaisen. Keeping in line with earlier announcements, Mojuro will be a short manga series that will see a three-volume release in six months.

Many theories and leaks about Mojuro are circulating online, and while the actual details of the story will only be known when it comes out, the story is expected to follow the lives of Yuta’s grandson, Okkotsu Tsurugi, and granddaughter, Okkotsu Yuuka. Yuta and Maki's relationship thus stands confirmed, and with the couple passing away in old age, Mojuro will see their grandchildren pick up the reins.

Myamura, famous JJK leaker, also shared that there would be aliens in the JJK universe now, and that there would be a spin-off novel is written by horror author – Yumeaki Hirayama.

He also shared a message from Akutami on X, which said “Hello, it’s Akutami. It’s been a while. While serializing Jujutsu Kaisen (jujutsu from here), I received several offers for spinoffs written by others. However, because manga is a medium where things can easily get out of my control, I was afraid of the title spreading in ways I couldn’t manage, so at the time, I couldn’t accept those offers. But when this particular offer came, and I thought about how it might expand the main story, delve deeper into its setting, or even shift eras entirely, I realized that if it were set in a parallel line, it could open the door to many different projects. This became the spark that gave rise to Mojuro, which originally didn’t even have a single concrete idea, and after numerous planning meetings, it finally came to life. This will be a short-term serialization, about half a year (if it doesnt get axed), collected in roughly 3 volumes. The artist is the incredibly talented Yuji Iwasaki-sensei. He’s amazing!! His drawings are superb!! Truly!! I’d be very happy if you enjoy Mojuro as a new entry point into the world of jujutsu.”

The first chapter will be available on September 7, 2025 on popular manga reading platforms like Viz Media’s Shonen Jump and Shueisha’s Mangaplus.