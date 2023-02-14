Understanding Japanese Entertainment: The Difference between Anime and Manga

Japan is known for its rich culture of “manga and anime.” The popularity of manga and anime has crossed borders and has fans in every continent of the world. These two forms of media, while sharing similarities in visual style and storytelling, offer unique experiences for fans around the world. It is a common misconception that manga and anime are interchangeable terms, with the manga being defined as Japanese comics and anime being the animated version of those comics. While it is true that much popular anime are based on manga, anime in Japan technically refers to any animated film, not just adaptations of manga. Meanwhile, manga refers to any printed cartoon, not just those originating from Japan. In the rest of the world, however, the terms anime and manga have come to be associated specifically with animated films and comics from Japan. Whether you want to understand the difference between anime and manga because you are interested in Japanese culture or just want to broaden your bragging rights, this article will help you understand the differences between the two most culturally rich forms of entertainment in Japan.

What is manga?

Manga store in Kyoto, Japan(Wikimedia Commons)

Manga, which literally means "whimsical pictures," is a term used to describe Japanese comics. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming romance, manga has something to offer everyone. Japanese manga has several distinct characteristics that set it apart from American comic books. One of the most notable differences is that while American comic books are often printed in full colour, Japanese manga is typically published in black and white with only special releases being printed in colour. Additionally, Japanese manga is read from right to left rather than the standard left-to-right used for English language publications.

What is anime?

A screengrab from the well-known anime "Sailor Moon," which is based on a manga of the same title authored by Naoko Takeuchi.

Anime is a term used to encompass all forms of animation created and published in Japan. It is known for its distinct visual style in character design. In contrast to American animation, which is often geared towards children with simpler storylines, anime often explores more mature themes and complex characters. While many anime are adaptations of popular manga series, such as Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon, not all anime are based on manga. Anime can also be original work, with its own unique story and characters.

Differences between anime and manga:

Medium of presentation:

One of the biggest differences between anime and manga is their medium of presentation. While manga is primarily a print medium, anime is primarily a visual medium. This means that anime has the added advantage of motion and sound, which can enhance the overall experience for the viewer. However, manga has its own strengths, such as the ability to convey mood and emotion through still images, and the freedom for the reader to interpret the story at their own pace.

Production method:

Another difference between anime and manga is the way in which they are produced. Anime is typically produced by a team of animators, directors, and voice actors, while manga is usually created by a single artist known as a mangaka. This difference in production methods often leads to significant differences in the pacing, style, and tone of the two media. For example, anime often focuses on fast-paced action scenes, while manga often takes a slower pace, allowing for more character development and introspection.

Release style:

The release style of manga and anime also differ significantly. Manga is typically released in serialized chapters, with individual volumes collecting these chapters into a complete story. This allows mangaka to build suspense and develop characters over a longer period of time. On the other hand, anime is released in seasons or as full-length movies, with each episode or movie covering a specific story arc. This allows for more rapid pacing and the potential for greater visual spectacle, as animation can bring action and special effects to life in a way that print cannot.

Originality:

Many fans view manga as being more artistically original than anime due to its focus on original content. A significant number of mangaka create their works independently, often starting with self-publishing, leading to a thriving market for self-published works. On the other hand, a considerable portion of anime is based on pre-existing stories, such as popular manga or light novels, due to the lower costs and perceived increased financial stability of adaptations, as they already have an established fanbase.

Both anime and manga offer unique experiences to fans. It ultimately comes down to personal preference when deciding which form of media to enjoy. Whether you prefer the fast-paced action of anime or the emotional depth of manga, there’s something in store for you in Japanese entertainment.