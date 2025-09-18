Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India box office: Anime film crosses 50 cr in just 6 days; beats Son of Sardaar 2 lifetime

It's anime's time in India. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the newest anime film released in India, is creating havoc at the box office, beating some Indian movies in the process. The film has outperformed all Bollywood releases during the six days it has been at the box office in India, and has now crossed ₹50 crore net collections in the country. A still form Demon Slayer: Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle box office update

Infinity Castle is the first of a trilogy slated to conclude Demon Slayer's Kimetsu no Yaiba story arc. The film earned ₹40 crore in its opening weekend in India, before registering a sharp 70% drop on its first Monday. However, the film then recovered on Tuesday and avoided a big drop on Wednesday. This has taken its total India net collections to ₹51.20 crore in six days. Impressively, over half of these earnings have come from the original Japanese version. The Hindi and English dubs have collected ₹10.60 crore and ₹9.50 crore, respectively.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle beats Bollywood releases

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to cross the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn's most recent release - Son of Sardar 2 - at the Indian box office. The comedy caper had earned ₹47 crore in India. The anime film is now set to cross Tiger Shroff's big-budget action thriller Baaghi 4 ( ₹52 crore) as well. Infinity Castle is now the second-highest-grossing animated film in India, leaving behind Incredibles 2, Frozen 2, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The only film ahead of it is the recent blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha, which has earned over ₹200 crore in India.

All about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

The film is the first of a trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer manga. It has been praised for its visuals, storytelling, and strong voice performances. Infinity Castle has broken many box office records globally, minting over $384 million and becoming the second-highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide.