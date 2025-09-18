Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India box office: Anime film crosses 50 cr in just 6 days; beats Son of Sardaar 2 lifetime

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 09:30 am IST

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office collections have crossed ₹50 crore in India, making it the most successful foreign animated film in the country.

It's anime's time in India. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the newest anime film released in India, is creating havoc at the box office, beating some Indian movies in the process. The film has outperformed all Bollywood releases during the six days it has been at the box office in India, and has now crossed 50 crore net collections in the country.

A still form Demon Slayer: Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle
A still form Demon Slayer: Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle box office update

Infinity Castle is the first of a trilogy slated to conclude Demon Slayer's Kimetsu no Yaiba story arc. The film earned 40 crore in its opening weekend in India, before registering a sharp 70% drop on its first Monday. However, the film then recovered on Tuesday and avoided a big drop on Wednesday. This has taken its total India net collections to 51.20 crore in six days. Impressively, over half of these earnings have come from the original Japanese version. The Hindi and English dubs have collected 10.60 crore and 9.50 crore, respectively.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle beats Bollywood releases

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to cross the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn's most recent release - Son of Sardar 2 - at the Indian box office. The comedy caper had earned 47 crore in India. The anime film is now set to cross Tiger Shroff's big-budget action thriller Baaghi 4 ( 52 crore) as well. Infinity Castle is now the second-highest-grossing animated film in India, leaving behind Incredibles 2, Frozen 2, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The only film ahead of it is the recent blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha, which has earned over 200 crore in India.

All about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

The film is the first of a trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer manga. It has been praised for its visuals, storytelling, and strong voice performances. Infinity Castle has broken many box office records globally, minting over $384 million and becoming the second-highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India box office: Anime film crosses 50 cr in just 6 days; beats Son of Sardaar 2 lifetime
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On