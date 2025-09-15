Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India box office: Anime beats Baaghi 4, Jaat with 40 crore opening; tops US charts too

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office: It's anime's time to shine in India. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is currently creating havoc at the box office, beating many Bollywood and Tollywood heavyweights in the process. The film also had its North American debut this weekend and promptly became the number one film in the US. Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle box office numbers are soaring worldwide.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India box office

Infinity Castle is the first of a planned trilogy of films that concludes Demon Slayer's Kimetsu no Yaiba arc. The film has already broken several box office records in Japan, when it was released there in July. On Friday, the film released in more international markets, including Asia and North America. Sacnilk reported that Infinity Castle earned an estimated ₹40 crore net in India in its opening weekend, higher than what Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 managed just last week. The big-budget actioner earned ₹31 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

Even Sunny Deol's Jaat, a box office success earlier this year, managed only ₹23 crore. An anime film doing better than the marquee films of big action stars in the domestic market is an unheard-of phenomenon, one that certainly bodes well for the future of the genre in India.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle US box office

In the US, too, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has broken the bank. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned $70 million gross in North America in its opening weekend, registering the best-ever opening for an anime film in the US. It beat the long-standing record of Pokémon: The First Movie, which opened with $31 million way back in 1999. It is also the number 1 film at the North American box office this weekend, beating The Conjuring: Last Rites and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The global haul of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle now stands at almost $353 million, making it one of the most successful films of the year.