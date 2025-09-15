Search
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India box office: Anime beats Baaghi 4, Jaat with 40 crore opening; tops US charts too

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 09:56 am IST

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has performed better than big films like Baaghi 4 at the Indian box office, breaking new ground for anime.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office: It's anime's time to shine in India. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is currently creating havoc at the box office, beating many Bollywood and Tollywood heavyweights in the process. The film also had its North American debut this weekend and promptly became the number one film in the US.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle box office numbers are soaring worldwide.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India box office

Infinity Castle is the first of a planned trilogy of films that concludes Demon Slayer's Kimetsu no Yaiba arc. The film has already broken several box office records in Japan, when it was released there in July. On Friday, the film released in more international markets, including Asia and North America. Sacnilk reported that Infinity Castle earned an estimated 40 crore net in India in its opening weekend, higher than what Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 managed just last week. The big-budget actioner earned 31 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

Even Sunny Deol's Jaat, a box office success earlier this year, managed only 23 crore. An anime film doing better than the marquee films of big action stars in the domestic market is an unheard-of phenomenon, one that certainly bodes well for the future of the genre in India.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle US box office

In the US, too, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has broken the bank. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned $70 million gross in North America in its opening weekend, registering the best-ever opening for an anime film in the US. It beat the long-standing record of Pokémon: The First Movie, which opened with $31 million way back in 1999. It is also the number 1 film at the North American box office this weekend, beating The Conjuring: Last Rites and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The global haul of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle now stands at almost $353 million, making it one of the most successful films of the year.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
