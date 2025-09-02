Demon Slayer actor Takahiro Sakurai is a Rajinikanth fan, has watched SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali | Exclusive

Demon Slayer has been one of the most popular and influential anime series in our time. The manga's Infinity Castle arc has now arrived on the big screen with a trilogy of films. Part 1 has already broken records in Japan and Europe, and is now set to arrive in India. Ahead of the film's release, popular voice actor Takahiro Sakurai spoke to Hindustan Times about the anticipation, his character, and his love for Indian cinema. Takahiro Sakurai talks about Rajinikanth, Demon Slayer, and more.

On Infinity Castle Part 1's India release

Infinity Castle Part 1 broke box office records in Japan upon release in July, marking the biggest opening and biggest single-day collection. It is the third-highest-grossing film in Japan. Takahiro Sakurai hopes the international audience will give the film the same love. "I am just very excited for all the international fans to see this film. I went to France for the promotions, and I saw the French fans being so excited before the film came out. I was touched by that excitement the non-Japanese fans have. I feel that fans will connect with this and my character a lot more once they have finished watching this. So, I cannot wait for them to see this," he says.

Takahiro Sakurai voices Giyu Tomioka in the Demon Slayer franchise.

Why Demon Slayer is globally popular

The Demon Slayer franchise is firmly rooted in Japanese folklore and culture, but has still become an international phenomenon. "There is something within the Japanese craftsmanship that brings people outside of Japan together," says Takahiro, adding, “I believe that the Japanese are really good at reproducing pretty much from all over the world, while keeping the 'Japaneseness' very much there. It's about creating something that would be relevant somewhere else. It's not just about anime, but also other works in Japan. This is probably what draws everyone to Demon Slayer, be it the fans in France or Singapore, or even in India.”

Of Rajinikanth and SS Rajamouli

In a career that has spanned three decades, Takahiro Sakurai has voiced iconic characters like Cloud Strife, Suzaku Kururugi, and, of course, Giyu Tomioka. He has also been the Japanese dub voice for all of Robert Pattinson's roles from Twilight and Tenet to Batman. Naturally, he has millions of fans. But the actor himself is a fan of Rajinikanth. Would he ever dub for him? "I don't think I will be able to. He has a very solid presence and a deep voice. I don't think my voice will suit him," he says with a laugh. "I would love to know actors from India whom my voice could suit," he adds.

Ask him about his favourite Indian films, and he rattles off titles like Muthu, RRR, and Baahubali. It is no surprise. Muthu earned ¥400K in Japan in 1998, and remained India's highest-grossing film there for 25 years, until it was surpassed by RRR, which grossed ¥2.4 million in the country.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 releases in India on September 12.