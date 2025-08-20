Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle breaks anime presale records, nears $10 million in advance tickets

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is already setting box office milestones in the United States before its official release. A Deadline report states that the first chapter of the trilogy has become the best first-day ticket preseller for an anime movie of all time, surpassing the records previously held by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2021) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2022). A still from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie part 1 - Akaza’s Return

Industry sources have estimated that combined advance ticket sales from major US circuits AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are already close to $10 million. That figure is particularly impressive given the film does not officially open nationwide until September 12, 2025.

Historic moment for anime at the US box office

According to a CBR report, Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, stated that they were surprised by the sheer excitement for the arrival of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. He said that the response they received is “true testament to the power of the anime community” and that they are so proud to help bring anime into theaters “so fans can experience it on the big screen.”

The momentum suggested that Infinity Castle could rival or even surpass the domestic debuts of its predecessors. Mugen Train earned an impressive $21.2 million during its opening weekend in 2021, while Jujutsu Kaisen 0 debuted with $18 million in 2022, Deadline reported. It added that analysts believe Infinity Castle could achieve similar or higher numbers given the scope of its fanbase and the fact that it marks the beginning of the final battle arc in the hit franchise.

Crunchyroll, cast, and special screenings

Crunchyroll will be releasing the film in both subtitled and English dubbed formats. Chapter 1: The Return of Akaza will premiere in theaters in the US on September 12, with special IMAX early screenings for Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan members starting on September 9.

The English dub cast includes actor Channing Tatum, who played Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), and Rebecca Wang, who is known for Solo Leveling. As part of the film's launch, Crunchyroll has dropped the entire Demon Slayer anime and the previous films on YouTube for free, but only for a short period.

International success ahead of US release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already a major force globally. Japan accounted for 75% of the movie's $193 million worldwide box office receipts. With an initial total of $17.5 million in eight Southeast Asian markets, it surpassed even Frozen II as the highest-grossing animated film in the area.

FAQs:

1. When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle be released in the U.S.?

Chapter 1: The Return of Akaza opens nationwide on September 12, 2025.

2. How much has Infinity Castle made so far?

It has already grossed $193 million internationally ahead of its U.S. release.

3. Will the film be available in IMAX?

Yes, early IMAX screenings begin on September 9 for Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan members.

4. Which movies did Infinity Castle surpass in presales?

It outperformed Mugen Train (2021) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2022) in just its first 24 hours.