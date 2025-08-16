Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1: Why is Akaza's return personal for Tanjiro; what's the Mugen Train connect?

The countdown to Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Part 1's release has begun, what with the film set to release in India on September 12. Do you know when and where the real story of Akaza's Return commenced? It all began with the previous film, Mugen Train. A certain death has scarred the lead protagonist of the franchise, Tanjiro Kamado, as well as the viewers. Here's revisiting the exact moment when Tanjiro got scarred, and how Akaza's Return (the official movie title for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Part 1) leaves an impact. Demon Slayer - Tanjiro in Infinity Castle movie Part 1, Rengoku in Mugen Train

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, where it all began

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc plays a very important role and connects Infinity Castle, as Tanjiro finally faces Akaza. The protagonist has been seeking revenge ever since the Mugen Train incident. It is the moment where everything began for the duo.

Back to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc

In Demon Slayer, during the Mugen Train incident, Tanjiro, his friends Inosuke-Zenitsu and demon sister Nezuko met Fire Hashira Rengoku Kyojuro. Rengoku was of high spirits who left an impact with his cheerful aura. The crew met him when Rengoku was busy enjoying a meal on the Mugen Train. 'Umai' were his favourite (most) words. The Upper Rank demon Three Akaza had different plans and was out to hunt. Rengoku being the most experienced Hashira among them all, took on the task of distracting him. Rengoku had one goal in mind - to kill Akaza in any way possible. Unfortunately, that was not how things ended. Akaza fled the scene after severely injuring and killing Rengoku. Tanjiro, who had stepped in and almost succeeded in keeping Akaza occupied till sunrise, knew at that moment that when the time comes, he will get his revenge. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Part 1 aka Akaza's Return is the exact moment that he has been waiting for a long time. Now he faces Akaza, with fellow Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka by his side.

About Demon Slayer and Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer continued to Hashira Training Arc, which is where all the Hashiras were trained to fight the ultimate demon, Muzan. All the four seasons, including Mugen Train, can be streamed on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. It is in the Hashira Training Arc that you get to witness how the Infinity Castle opened up.

Infinity Castle Arc has been expanded into a trilogy of films. The first installment of the movie releases in theatres on September 12 in India. The trilogy, currently a theatrical exclusive release, will be concluded by 2029. The makers are unlikely to expand Infinity Castle into a new season and thus, Demon Slayer will come to an end with the release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Part 3 in 2029. So, what are you waiting for? Get your recap of the episodes via OTTplay Premium now!