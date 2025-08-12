Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang join English dub cast of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle’

In exciting news for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle fans, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang joined the English dub cast of the film, reports Variety. Mitchel Berger, executive VP of global commerce, announced the entire cast of the film in an official statement. Channing Tatum joins the English dub cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle(AFP)

Channing Tatum as Keizo

Last year in February, Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly attended the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training in New York. The duo even wore dresses similar to the film’s lead characters. While the Step Up star rocked a green-and-black checkered sweatshirt that resembled Tangero Kamado’s attire, Everly showed up as Shinobu Kocho.

As he announced the English dub cast of the film, Mitchel Berger, executive VP of global commerce, revealed that Channing Tatum cultivated his love for anime through his daughter, Everly.

“We are excited to welcome Channing Tatum, who discovered his love of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ and anime through watching the series with his daughter, along with Rebecca Wang as the English voices of Keizo and Koyuki,” he said.

Channing Tatum earlier voiced the character of Superman in The Lego Movie franchise. He also gave voice to Migo in Smallfoot.

Returning cast

While Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang will add their spin on the movie, Mitchel Berger has confirmed that Zach Aguilar and others will reprise their original roles in the English dub of Infinity Castle.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved English voice cast reprising their roles for ‘Infinity Castle,” said Mitchel Berger. “Their iconic voices have greatly contributed to the admiration of the characters and popularity of the franchise,” he added.

Zach Aguilar will make his comeback as protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, while Abby Trott will reprise her role as Nezuko Kamado. Additionally, Aleks Le will return as Zenitsu Agatsuma. Bryce Papenbrook will reprise his role as Inosuke Hashibira, and Erika Harlacher will return as Shinobu Kocho.

FAQs

When will the English-dubbed version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle come out?

The English-dubbed version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 12, 2025.

Which character will Channing Tatum dub in the English dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle?

Channing Tatum will give voice to the character Keizo in the mentioned film.

Which character will Rebecca Wang dub in the English dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle?

Rebecca Wang will dub the character Koyuki.

Has Channing Tatum voiced in animation films before?

Channing Tatum has famously voiced the character of Superman in The Lego Movie franchise. He also voiced the character Migo in Smallfoot.