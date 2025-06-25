Roofman trailer: Channing Tatum is an escaped felon living in Toys ‘R’ Us. Watch

The trailer for Channing Tatum-starrer Roofman, based on the real-life story of felon Jeffrey Manchester, has been released. The actor-producer has teamed up with director Derek Cianfrance for the gripping crime drama. Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester in the Roofman trailer

Roofman trailer released

The film centers around Tatum’s portrayal of Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger and struggling father. He gained notoriety for robbing McDonald’s chains by cutting holes in their roofs – earning him the nickname ‘Roofman’.

After escaping from prison, Jeffrey began a new life while hiding inside a Toys ’R’ Us store. There, he fell in love with a single mother who had two daughters. However, his criminal past continued to haunt him, and a final robbery threatened to destroy his chance at redemption, Deadline reported.

Roofman: Cast, plot and all you need to know

The first trailer of Roofman notes that the film is “based on a true story.” The events unfold over six months in 2004, when Jeffrey lived under the alias ‘John Zorn’ in a North Carolina community. Kirsten Dunst plays Leigh Wainscott, the divorced mother working at the store who falls for Tatum’s character.

Alongside Tatum and Dunst, the film also features Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias and Jimmy O. Yang. According to multiple reports, ‘Roofman’ sustained himself by breaking into more than 60 McDonald’s outlets during his crime spree.

Earlier, Tatum told Entertainment Weekly that he felt “a lot of pressure” working on this film, since he had to portray a real person on screen. The actor said it was “impossible” to fully capture a real-life story in “90 minutes.”

Tatum added that he hopes Jeffrey likes the film, noting that “he made some bad decisions in his life.” “But he’s probably the first one to tell you that. I just find him such a beautiful and unfortunate soul. It breaks my heart; he’s so smart and alive, even on a phone call,” Tatum said.

Derek Cianfrance and Kirk Gunn have written the script, with production by Lynette Howell Taylor, Jamie Patricof, and Duncan Montgomery. Additionally, Tatum serves as an executive producer, alongside Cianfrance and Jonathan Montepare. Roofman is a Paramount Pictures feature, produced in association with Miramax, FilmNation Entertainment and Von Waaden Entertainment.

FAQs:

1. When will Roofman release in the US?

The film will hit screens on October 10.

2. Who is the Roofman?

Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger, was known for robbing McDonald’s outlets by cutting holes in their roofs – earning him the nickname 'Roofman'.

3. Who stars in Roofman?

It stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Dinklage and Uzo Aduba, among others.