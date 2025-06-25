Ludhiana: 1 nabbed, 3 flee after attempted liquor shop robbery

A robbery attempt at a liquor shop in Rajjowal village on Hambran Road was partially foiled late on Monday night after shop staff managed to catch one of the four accused while the others fled with cash. The shop staff managed to catch one of the four accused while the others fled with cash. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused broke the locks of the shop late at night and stole ₹22,670 in cash along with three cartons of liquor.

Nardev Kumar, a salesman at the shop, who was asleep inside, woke up to loud noises and alerted the owner. As the robbers tried to flee in a Skoda car, staff members reached the spot and managed to block their way, nabbing one of the culprits. The arrested person has been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Khalsa Colony, Ferozepur. Assistant sub-inspector Jeewan Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered at Ladhowal police station under Sections 310(2) and 351(3) of the BNS. A search is on for the three absconding accused.