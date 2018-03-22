Steven Spielberg is extraordinary, I grew up on his films: Ready Player One star Ben Mendelsohn

Bloodline star Ben Mendolsohn is in awe of Steven Spielberg as he believes the celebrated director is “singular” and “extraordinary”.

Mendolsohn, who plays the role of Nolan Sorrento in Spielberg’s Ready Player One, the official adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 best-selling dystopian novel, says he grew up on the director’s films in the 1970s.

“I grew up with Mr Spielberg’s films so I was happy to get that meeting. But I was also very shy, and did a lot of looking at the ground. I said, ‘Look, I don’t know if you want to give me the job or not. But this is good enough. Whatever happens from here is jam’,” Mendolsohn told the Independent.

The 48-year-old actr said he was “terrified” and found himself at the edge of the seat while watching Jaws.

“Jaws for Australians? Terrifying. Because we got ‘em. I don’t care about Amity Island. We got sharks! My mum took me to see Jaws at the drive-in and I couldn’t make it over the seat.”

“I can swim in a pool – but I’m only alright if I can touch the bottom. I blame ‘Jaws’ for that,” he added

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the European premiere of the film Ready Player One. (AFP)

He said that on the sets of Ready Player One, Spielberg was often referred as ‘The Governor’ or ‘The Boss’.

“That’s what he’s known as – it’s hardly a state secret. He’s Steven Spielberg. I don’t expect to see another director like him in my life. He’s singular. He’s extraordinary, and gentle too,” Mendolsohn said.

The actor has often portrayed characters with a dark side and he said such roles are more “fun” to play.

“It’s more fun to play the bad guy. You get to behave in ways you might want to behave in normal life, but can’t. So I don’t mind being a specialist in bad,” he said.

