Waiting for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Part 1's India release? Revisit the moment where it all began

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie Part 1 continues making waves across the globe. The film, officially titled Akaza's Return, is now buzzing in Taiwan after its theatrical release on August 8. While waiting on the movie's Indian release date, here's revisiting the iconic moment where it all began... Muzan in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc (left), Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Part 1: Akaza’s Return

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, the beginning of the end

While we know that Demon Slayer will come to an end with the Infinity Castle arc, do you remember the moment where it all began? The Hashira Training Arc, which started with Inosuke being goofy and loveable around Tanjiro and Zenitsu being awkward around Nezuko, ended on a dark note. They all were ready to take on the lead antagonist, aka the ultimate demon, Muzan. While Nezuko is locked up and in protection away from Muzan, every other Demon Slayer trained for the action that was to come their way. This, we know today, as the Infinity Castle.

What is the Infinity Castle, and how was it introduced through Hashira Training Arc?

Once all the Hashira were nearly ready, Muzan entered the castle. His cold entry is one of the biggest highlights in the world of the Demon Slayer anime version. Muzan was ready for action, and Ubuyashiki, who served as the master for the Hashiras for decades, was on the verge of death. Upon learning how their master and his family sacrificed their life, all the Hashira got into action after capturing Muzan. Unfortunately for them, Muzan was hiding his prized possession, Nakime. She is the Upper Rank 4 demon who can open up a portal from anywhere in the world and spin it to her tunes, literally. When the Hashira were just about to attack Muzan, the portal opened up, and all the Hashira were transported into the Infinity Castle. This is where a Hashira could be facing one opponent in a moment and be faced with a new one in the middle of the fight - it can get that tough! Their fall is the moment where the movie - Akaza's Return - commences.

All the fights in Akaza's Return

Akaza's Return witnesses three main fights. The first is between Zenitsu and Kaigaku. The story shares a history that the makers reveal with the movie. This makes the fight one of the most-awaited.

Shinobu and Douma also take on one another. They, too, share a dark past. However, the fight which has been blowing people's minds is the one between Giyu Tomioka and Akaza. Tanjiro, who wants to avenge Rengoku's death since the Mugen train episode, finally gets an opportunity to do so. That is why there is so much hype around the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Part 1.