Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Castle to skip OTT release? All you need to know

Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Castle aka Akaza’s Return has been ruling theatres in Japan. And there’s a strong reason for this, apart from its content. The animated film is likely to be a theatrical-exclusive release, just like the other movies including Mugen Train from the Demon Slayer franchise, which Indian fans can watch on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. A still from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie part 1 - Akaza’s Return

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie part 1 to skip OTT?

The makers of Demon Slayer have always kept the theatrical releases and anime series separate. The movie offers more insight into the story and expands on what happens after the previous plot. Every Demon Slayer movie connects one arc to the next. The makers have often released films with the very intention of bringing fans to theatres. Through this method, they tease fans about next season.

The first episode of the next season begins from the cliffhanger moment in the movie and continues from that point on. This time around too, the makers promise that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 1 aka Akaza's Return will be a theatrical-exclusive release.

So, will there be no new Demon Slayer Infinity Castle series aka Demon Slayer season 5?

It is unlikely that we will get a Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle series, or season 5. The makers had clarified this right after Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc aka Demon Slayer season 4 released on OTT.

However, not all doors are shut yet, and audiences’ response to the movies might just decide if the makers expand the world briefly and wrap it up with season 5. At this point, though, there is no season 5 in the works, and the world of Demon Slayer will come to an end in 2029 with the release of Infinity Castle movie Part 3.

Where to brush up on the Demon Slayer story so far?

This could be your last chance to experience the world of Demon Slayer on the big screen. To recap the story — why protagonist Tanjiro Kamado seeks revenge on Akaza and the main antagonist Muzan, and what it took for him to get this far — you can watch all four seasons of Demon Slayer on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.