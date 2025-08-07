Florida native Lindsey Langston has accused Congressman Cory Mills of threatening to release intimate images and videos of her after she broke up with him, a police complaint stated. On legal counsel’s advice, 26-year-old Langston filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on July 14. Who is Lindsey Langston? Miss United States accuses ex-BF Cory Mills of threatening to release her intimate videos, pics (Lindsey Langston/X, AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

However, Mills has denied the allegations.

Who is Lindsey Langston?

Langston is the current Miss United States and a Republican state committeewoman. She is a US Representative of Florida's 7th District and a former combat veteran, security contractor and Trump ally.

Langston was born in Lake City, Florida. She was on the Fort White High's all-area wrestling team, where she placed 18th in the state back in 2018. Per The Lake City Reporter, she attended Florida Gateway College and Sante Fe College.

Langston, who started competing in beauty pageants in 2000, has held the titles of Pre-Teen Miss Olustee, Junior Miss Olustee, Miss Olustee, Miss Columbia County and Miss North Central Florida Teen. She started entering the Miss Florida beauty pageant in 2015, became a semi-finalist in 2016 and won in 2018.

Langston’s family owns a pine tree farm in Suwannee County, according to The Lake City Reporter. She is known for creating the Cultivate Kindness initiative to encourage "young children to cultivate new friendships, while emphasizing the importance of our agricultural sectors."

Langston was the president of the Santa Fe College's conservative Turning Point USA chapter. She was even involved in North Florida campaigns for Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. She became the assistant to the secretary of commerce at Enterprise Florida, the state’s economic development department, in 2023. Last year, she was elected to be Republican State Committeewoman for the Columbia County Florida GOP after defeating incumbent Kimi Roberts.

Langston’s Miss United States profile says, “When Miss Langston is not busy advocating for the Agriculture industry, she enjoys cooking, baking, spending time with friends and family, being engaged politically, cheering on the Auburn football team, crafting the perfect cup of coffee, snuggling with her Pomeranian, and all things Outdoors.”

What is Cory Mills accused of?

Mill has accused Langston's attorney, Anthony Sabatini, of trying to "score political headlines" after losing to Mills in 2022. Sabatini, a former congressional candidate, previously criticized Mills' two-year congressional tenure.

The sheriff's report claims that Langston and Mills began dating in November 2021. She later moved to the married congressman’s New Smyrna Beach residence. Langston said she broke up with Mills in February after discovering he had a second girlfriend in Washington. She eventually moved back in with her parents in Lake City.

Shortly after, it was reported that D.C. police were investigating an assault report involving Mills and the woman, Sarah Raviani. Raviani said that police may have seen "bruising and marks" on her arms, but there was "no physical altercation." No charges were filed.

Per the Sheriff's Office report, Mills kept contacting Langston against her wishes for months. He allegedly threatened to have her stripped of her Miss United States title and "to release nude images and videos of her," including videos featuring her and Mills having sex.