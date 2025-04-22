Shannon Sharpe’s legal team releases X-rated texts rape accuser sent him, ‘This was a consensual, adult relationship’

Shannon Sharpe’s legal team has released alleged text messages between the NFL legend and the woman who has accused him of rape, revealing X-rated missives she sent him before the $50 million lawsuit was filed. The sexually explicit messages include the woman allegedly telling Sharpe that she wants him to “put a dog collar around my neck” and “tie me up and do bad things to me.” The former Denver Bronco’s defence lawyer also named the plaintiff, who the legal papers identify only as a Jane Doe. Shannon Sharpe’s legal team releases X-rated texts rape accuser sent him (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sharpe’s attorney Lanny J. Davis said in a statement, according to the New York Post, that the text messages “clearly indicate the nature of their relationship was consensual and sexual in nature — and, in many cases, initiated by her with specific and graphic requests.” The civil action filed in Nevada state court alleged that Sharpe committed sexual assault against the accuser near the end of 2024 and the start of 2025. It added that the crime was committed during a “rocky consensual relationship” that lasted for about two years. The papers accused Sharpe of threatening to kill the woman, manipulating and controlling her and repeatedly threatening to “brutally choke her and violently slap her.”

Davis, however, has stressed that Sharpe “categorically denies” the allegations and is ready to fight legally. Sharpe and the accuser had consensual sex until January 2, 2025, Davis said, which is the day when she allegedly asked for “$25,000 per cheek,” in a message.

Messages between Shannon Sharpe and the accuser

“I know u miss this big juicy a**…$25k for each cheek,” the accuser wrote, according to the 44 pages of texts released by Sharpe’s legal team. Another text before this message revealed that Sharpe wished the woman a happy new year and said she could come over to his house if she sent him $50,000.

In another message, the woman allegedly shared a photo with Sharpe, showing a woman tied up in a compromising position and wrote on March 5, 2023, “Tie me up like this & f–k me”. Sharpe replied, “IF* I knew how to I would.”

The accuser then allegedly wrote, “It’s ok I have handcuffs … we can stick to those for now.”

The pair exchanged adult-only texts again on January 31, 2024, with the woman allegedly writing, “mmm that just got my p—y wet. tie me up and do bad things to me”. Sharpe wrote in response, “Cuff up.”

The accuser allegedly wrote, “mhmmm u still have my handcuffs. I want like some hardcore bdsm action tho” and “feeling kinda freaky lately.”

On March 14, the woman wrote “I wanna be abused daddy” and “i want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while ur f–king me” on October 9. The couple even spoke about the woman’s desire to have a baby with Sharpe, including texts from the accuser saying, “only if you put that baby gravy in me, then u can do whatever u want to me” and “i literally ate so much food i look like I’m pregnant with ur big black baby.”

Sharpe replied, “IF* I still fck with you around my bday in 24. You can IUD out.”

On February 29, 2024, Sharpe wrote that the accuser’s desire for the baby is a “kink” for her, with the woman replying “ur the one has a breeding kink” and “I mean I only want a baby if it’s from your … I think i’d be a good mom.”

“I’ve always wanted a black baby,” she added.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit claimed that the pair faced problems when Sharpe was heard having sex on Instagram Live in September 2024. In a series of texts on December 26, 2024, she demanded a “formal apology.” As she continued to ask Sharpe to apologise, he wrote, “I’ve already apologized. Stop playing childish [games].”

Davis said that the “evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios” initiated by the woman. The accuser and Sharpe met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023. At the time, the woman was just 20 years old, the civil complaint stated.