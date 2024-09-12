NFL legend Shannon Sharpe on sexually explicit Instagram Live: 'My heart sank. It dropped'

After Shannon Sharpe's sexually explicit Instagram Live became a hot topic on social media, the NFL legend claimed he was hacked but later retracted from his statement, saying that wasn't the case. The explicit video featured a woman moaning. At one point, the anonymous voice can also be heard saying Sharpe's name; however, no faces are visible in the video. As per reports, thousands of people tuned in to watch his live video. Shannon Sharpe opened up about his recent Instagram Live that featured him in an intercourse.

What did Shannon Sharpe say in his Instagram Story?

Soon after the clip was shared on various social media platforms, Sharpe posted an Instagram Story claiming he was hacked. In the story, he wrote, "Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out — UNC." (Also Read: ‘I’m sorry': Shannon Sharpe apologises for addressing Stephen Smith as ‘Skip’)

How did he feel about the incident?

Later, in an episode of Nightcap, a podcast Sharpe co-hosts with Chad Johnson, also known as Ochocinco, he confirmed that it was him in the video.

Sharpe expressed embarrassment and disappointment at the incident and said, "I threw my phone on the bed; I've never been on IG Live; I don't know how it works," he said in the podcast. Sharpe claimed he had no idea about the incident until someone from his marketing team informed him that he was live.

"My heart sank. It dropped. Then, I called my agent, the agency, and ESPN. I just got to tell them the truth. My phone wasn't hacked. It was me being a healthy, active male."

Watch the video of Sharpe on his podcast here:

The snippet of Sharpe from his podcast was shared on September 12. Since being posted, it gained more than 2.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "He told the truth and took responsibility."

Another X user said, "UNC took accountability, and life happens."

"It ain't that serious, UNC. Appreciate your integrity, but this ain't a stain on your professionalism or reputation," posted someone else.