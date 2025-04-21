NFL legend Shannon Sharpe faces $50m lawsuit over rape, sexual battery allegations; Here's what we know about victim

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, who hosts the well-liked podcast “Club Shay Shay,” is facing a $50 million lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman. Shannon Sharpe

Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in Nevada state court on Sunday, claiming that Sharpe, 56, met with the plaintiff at the gym in 2023. She was 19 at that time and the duo had a “rocky consensual relationship that lasted nearly two years,” Variety reported.

Tony Buzbee, who is now defending more than 150 claimed victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs, filed the legal case.

Lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe claims he threatened to kill the victim

The lawsuit alleges that Sharpe would insist on filming their sex by the end of 2024, and would release the footage to third parties without Doe's knowledge or consent.

Sharpe caused a stir when he went on live on Instagram while engaging in sexual activity with another woman, though only the audio was audible. After first claiming that his account had been hacked, Sharpe eventually acknowledged responsibility for the clip and issued an apology on his "Nightcap" show.

According to the lawsuit filed in October, Sharpe “blatantly ignored” Plaintiff's pleas for him to stop and he allegedly committed two separate acts of violent sexual assault and anal rape in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also Read: NFL legend Shannon Sharpe on sexually explicit Instagram Live: 'My heart sank. It dropped'

“He demanded complete control over her time and body, expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called,” victim's attorney Tony Buzbee stated in the documents, Page Six reported.

According to the court filings, Sharpe allegedly “grabbed her by the neck” after realizing what she was doing during the aforementioned scenario. He allegedly claimed that she would suffer consequences if she ever attempted to “do that again” and threatened to kill her.

Doe also claims that she left Nevada in January after a similar incident. She is now requesting $50 million in compensation and punitive damages.

Know about Shannon Sharpe's podcasts

Sharpe, who mostly plays for the Denver Broncos, was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and is considered one of the best tight ends in professional football. Sharpe started his podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” in 2020 after his retirement. He also started working as an analyst for Fox Sports and CBS Sports. He launched the podcast “Nightcap” in 2023 and co-hosts it with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and fellow former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson. According to reports from last week, Sharpe is looking to sign a new podcasting deal worth $100 million after the expiry of his current one.