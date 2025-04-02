Tornado warning issued for Grass Valley, Nevada County and Yuba County in California amid severe weather

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a tornado warning Grass Valley, Nevada County, Yuba County, and Loma Rica amid severe weather across California. The warning is effective until 3:15 PM PDT Tuesday. NWS in Sacramento has issued a tornado warning Grass Valley, Nevada County, Yuba County, and Loma Rica.(Pixabay)

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Timbuctoo, approximately 14 miles west of Grass Valley, moving east at 15 mph,” the NWS said in the alert.

Areas Expected to Be Affected:

Lake Wildwood around 2:40 PM PDT

Sweetland, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, and Dobbins around 2:55 PM PDT

Other Locations at Risk:

Loma Rica

Nevada City

Penn Valley

These areas could experience quarter-sized hail, potentially causing damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. If you are in the affected areas, seek shelter immediately and stay indoors to stay safe.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely,” NWS warned.

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” the agency added.